Beauty and Wellness

3 age-old hair oil recipes from desi grandmothers' diaries

Bookmark these natural hair oil recipes for stronger and voluminous hair
Home-made hair oil recipes you need to know
Home-made hair oil recipes to bookmark for longer and thicker hairPexels
Updated on
2 min read

Remember those carefree days when the whole family used to sit in turns to get a hair oil massage or champi? Hot, home-made hair oil taken on finger tips and massaged slowly onto the scalp for better effect. It was usually done early in the morning or the night before so that the oil stays on the scalp for a while and works its way through for better results. Interestingly, these home-made organic ingredients are having a revival for mass consumers today. Hair oil with amla, almond, coconut, hibiscus extracts are common on every supermarket shelves. But if you want to make these hair oils at home, without any chemical contamination, then bookmark these three basic recipes that would help you get a good hair quality.

3 easy hair oil recipes from ancient Indian practices that would better your hair quality

Looking at your hair and wondering about the damage that everyday pollution, climate change, hot equipment use and excessive chemical products, has done to it. Well, here’s how it can be improved with organic ingredients that target basic hair problems.

Coconut and Neem hair oil

Heat coconut oil and add a few fresh neem leaves. Notice how the oil colour turns slightly green. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool down completely. Strain it into a container or bowl. If you want to, you may apply a few drops of tea tree essence, but this step is optional. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of neem leaves, helps heal your scalp of dandruff and itches.  

Home-made hair oil recipes you need to know
6 skincare trends that will rule the space in 2026
Organic Hair oil recipes for doing away with hair oil woes
Hair oil that solves your dandruff, hairfall and thinning hair issuesPexels

Hibiscus and Castor Oil

Worrying about losing volume in your hair? Combine castor oil, hibiscus petals (dried or powdered), fenugreek seeds and dried rosemary (optional). Place this mixture in an air-tight jar on a window sill or anywhere that gets direct sunlight. Leave it there for a week so that the herbs can get infused in the oil. After a week, strain the mixture and apply it on your scalp. Heat it up lightly before application for best results.

Bhringaraj, amla and ghee oil

Ghee nourishes and conditions your hair. Thus, if you are furious of your hairfall, this is the go-to remedy.  Take dried bhringaraj and amla and mix it well in warm ghee. Strain the mixture. Heat it up lightly before applying on to your scalp. Once applied leave it in for at least an hour before washing it off. This trio helps in strengthening the hair root and promotes hair growth.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Home-made hair oil recipes you need to know
Is doom scrolling taking away all your facial moisture?
Haircare
hair oil

Related Stories

No stories found.