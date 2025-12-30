3 age-old hair oil recipes from desi grandmothers' diaries

Hibiscus and Castor Oil

Worrying about losing volume in your hair? Combine castor oil, hibiscus petals (dried or powdered), fenugreek seeds and dried rosemary (optional). Place this mixture in an air-tight jar on a window sill or anywhere that gets direct sunlight. Leave it there for a week so that the herbs can get infused in the oil. After a week, strain the mixture and apply it on your scalp. Heat it up lightly before application for best results.

Bhringaraj, amla and ghee oil

Ghee nourishes and conditions your hair. Thus, if you are furious of your hairfall, this is the go-to remedy. Take dried bhringaraj and amla and mix it well in warm ghee. Strain the mixture. Heat it up lightly before applying on to your scalp. Once applied leave it in for at least an hour before washing it off. This trio helps in strengthening the hair root and promotes hair growth.