3 age-old hair oil recipes from desi grandmothers' diaries

Remember those carefree days when the whole family used to sit in turns to get a hair oil massage or champi? Hot, home-made hair oil taken on finger tips and massaged slowly onto the scalp for better effect. It was usually done early in the morning or the night before so that the oil stays on the scalp for a while and works its way through for better results. Interestingly, these home-made organic ingredients are having a revival for mass consumers today. Hair oil with amla, almond, coconut, hibiscus extracts are common on every supermarket shelves. But if you want to make these hair oils at home, without any chemical contamination, then bookmark these three basic recipes that would help you get a good hair quality.
Looking at your hair and wondering about the damage that everyday pollution, climate change, hot equipment use and excessive chemical products, has done to it. Well, here’s how it can be improved with organic ingredients that target basic hair problems.
Coconut and Neem hair oil
Heat coconut oil and add a few fresh neem leaves. Notice how the oil colour turns slightly green. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool down completely. Strain it into a container or bowl. If you want to, you may apply a few drops of tea tree essence, but this step is optional. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of neem leaves, helps heal your scalp of dandruff and itches.
Hibiscus and Castor Oil
Worrying about losing volume in your hair? Combine castor oil, hibiscus petals (dried or powdered), fenugreek seeds and dried rosemary (optional). Place this mixture in an air-tight jar on a window sill or anywhere that gets direct sunlight. Leave it there for a week so that the herbs can get infused in the oil. After a week, strain the mixture and apply it on your scalp. Heat it up lightly before application for best results.
Bhringaraj, amla and ghee oil
Ghee nourishes and conditions your hair. Thus, if you are furious of your hairfall, this is the go-to remedy. Take dried bhringaraj and amla and mix it well in warm ghee. Strain the mixture. Heat it up lightly before applying on to your scalp. Once applied leave it in for at least an hour before washing it off. This trio helps in strengthening the hair root and promotes hair growth.
