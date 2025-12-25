Is doom scrolling taking away all your facial moisture?

How to do damage control during moisture evaporation from the face?

If scrolling and prolonged exposure are a part of your life, then you can adopt a few safety measures so that your skin doesn’t suffer. First, always hydrate your skin by applying and re-applying lightweight moisturiser. And yes, keep that one-litre bottle of water near you to sip from occasionally. Second, give your eyes a break while scrolling. You can do this by blinking often or taking a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away after every 20 minutes. Third, be mindful of the surroundings in which you start scrolling. Losing track of time outdoors in the chilly wind or indoors around high heaters is both dangerous for the skin. Fourth, take the classic advice into account. Reduce your screen time, take regular breaks, put your phones and keep your laptops away from your face or find another hobby!