5 skincare tips to combat clogged pores

Clogged pores making you suffer from skin issues. Here’s what you can do!

Thorough cleansing: Use a mild cleanser on your face and wash it every day without fail. Ideally, two washes a day suffice but if you are exposed to the heat and dust multiple times in a day or have been wearing make-up for a long time, then the count can go up to three times. You may wash your face after waking up every day and once after returning from outdoors, regularly. If you have been wearing makeup, remember to wash off everything before retiring for the day. Make-up particles are equally responsible for clogging the pores since one layers multiple products on their skins.

Exfoliate: After cleaning your skin and removing the surface layer congestion, you must move on to exfoliating it. This deep cleansing method removes all dead cell layers from the face while nourishing it well. Keep in mind that the product used is a mild one. Also, don’t scrub your face too harshly as that might lead to micro-cuts.