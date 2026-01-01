5 skincare tips to combat clogged pores

Clogged pores are one of the basic skin issues that lead the way to cause dermatological problems like acne, pimples, and eczema. Clogged pores are often caused when you don’t wash your face properly or are exposed to too much pollution, dirt and smog etc. These can be identified by touching your face and finding slight pointy unevenness throughout. If you notice such a texture on your skin, you must immediately begin a skincare routine to open all clogged pores so that your skin is healthy and starts breathing again.
Clogged pores making you suffer from skin issues. Here’s what you can do!
Thorough cleansing: Use a mild cleanser on your face and wash it every day without fail. Ideally, two washes a day suffice but if you are exposed to the heat and dust multiple times in a day or have been wearing make-up for a long time, then the count can go up to three times. You may wash your face after waking up every day and once after returning from outdoors, regularly. If you have been wearing makeup, remember to wash off everything before retiring for the day. Make-up particles are equally responsible for clogging the pores since one layers multiple products on their skins.
Exfoliate: After cleaning your skin and removing the surface layer congestion, you must move on to exfoliating it. This deep cleansing method removes all dead cell layers from the face while nourishing it well. Keep in mind that the product used is a mild one. Also, don’t scrub your face too harshly as that might lead to micro-cuts.
Moisturiser: The next step is to apply a moisturiser to keep the skin well hydrated. A well-hydrated skin is a healthy one which does not allow pores to clog.
Sunscreen: Protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun while you are outdoors is a must for those who experience clogged pores often. But be aware that the sunscreen you use should be light-weight, preferably gel or mist based rather than heavy or creamy which will in turn clog the pores.
Don’t use comedogens: While purchasing a product, go through the ingredient list and check for comedogens. These are ingredients that are more likely to cause acne and clog pores on your skin. Some examples include coconut oil, or lanolin.