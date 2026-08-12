Bored with Digha-Puri-Darjeeling? This Independence Day, try these hidden spots for a cosy vacation

The long weekend is the one thing that most Bengali’s look forward to, because that is the time when they shut down their computers/ laptops, pack their bags, and hops on a train / car for a holiday. While Digha, Puri and Darjeeling are the most visited places, there are still many undiscovered corners of Bengal that deserve a spot on your Independence Day extended weekend travel bucketlist. These places are travel –friendly, budget friendly and you can set your mind on visiting them and leave the house in a few hours to discover a new facet of the State.
Located 25 kms beyond Newtown, Chandraketugarh still hosts the excavated remains of the Khana – Mihirer Dhipi. The excavation pit which resembles a park is still very much out in the public in the middle of a busy market road and for those who love history, it is a place worth stopping for. Moving 8 kms ahead through a rocky road you would find yourself in the palace town of Dhanyakuria. With five rajbaris that have travellers access you can roam around the town, soak in the beauty, taste some local sweets and also stay inside a Rajbari while relishing the food cooked from their kitchens.
Situated around 260 kms away from Kolkata, you can easily opt for a long 6- 7 hours drive to reach this place in half a day. Alternatively, take a local train to Asansol and then take a cab or shared car (keep safety in mind) to Garpanchkot. The main attraction of this historical place is the ruins of the Panchkot dynasty that can be seen through the remnants of the palace, rasmanch, and temple complex. Also take a tour to the nearby Panchet dam and Panchet hill. If you are a nature lover, then pick up your camera and wait for your luck for some good bird photos.
Keeping all of Kolkata traffic in mind, Amadpur is roughly 3 hours away from the city. You can opt for a wonderful drive which will take you to your destination within 2 hours (with no breaks) or hop on to the Howrah – Memari train and take a local auto-rickshaw to cover the rest of the four kilometeres. This quaint town in Bardhaman is famous for its terracotta structures. Notable tourist spots include the Chaudhuri Bari mansion, Radha Madhav Temple, Anandamoyee temple, Shiva temples, ancestral rath, giant banyan tree, mango orchards and a leisurely walk along the village soaking in fresh air and aesthetic sights.
Situated around 265 kms from Kolkata, this remote village is a culmination of forest, village-life and riverside. For a slow leisure vacation away from the digital rush of the city, you can opt to come here. Ideally take your own car since it is easier to navigate this remote landscape. In case you cannot then hop on to a train and break at Mukutmanipur. From then onwards, you will have to take a taxi or an arranged car to reach Doladanga. The main attractions are the tribal lifestyle of the village, the Sonajhuri forest and the Kangsabati riverside.
If you want to squeeze in nature and culture both during the weekend then Baghmundi is the place for you. Known as the base to the Ajyodhya hills, it is quite easily accessible by self-driven cars. Moreover, you can also take a train from Kolkata to Purulia and then get on a taxi or pre-arranged car to cover the rest of the distance by road. Major attractions include Ajyodhya hills, Bamni falls, Turga dam and waterfalls, Khairabera dam, Sita Kund, Chhau mask village Charida and more.
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