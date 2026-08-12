Bored with Digha-Puri-Darjeeling? This Independence Day, try these hidden spots for a cosy vacation

Situated around 265 kms from Kolkata, this remote village is a culmination of forest, village-life and riverside. For a slow leisure vacation away from the digital rush of the city, you can opt to come here. Ideally take your own car since it is easier to navigate this remote landscape. In case you cannot then hop on to a train and break at Mukutmanipur. From then onwards, you will have to take a taxi or an arranged car to reach Doladanga. The main attractions are the tribal lifestyle of the village, the Sonajhuri forest and the Kangsabati riverside.