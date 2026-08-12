Move over, Matheran and Mahabaleswar; try these offbeat Independence Day weekend destinations around Mumbai

Travellers can explore the beautiful monsoon-touch rural side of the Western Ghats on a trip to Harnai. If you are looking for a place where time stands still and everything moves at your own pace, then this is the perfect spot for you to relax. Visit the Suvarnadurg Fort and the fishing harbour. Try out the local seafood delicacies and other Konkani cuisine. Go for long walks exploring the surroundings. In fact, for a long weekend, people usually opt to complete the trio – Dapoli, Harnai and Anjarle for a picture perfect adventurous village escapade.

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