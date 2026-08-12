Move over, Matheran and Mahabaleswar; try these offbeat Independence Day weekend destinations around Mumbai

Ditch the regular weekend spots from Mumbai and check out these quaint coastal towns situated near the North and South borders of the state. From lush green landscapes to quiet instances of historical relevance, you would find them all.
Up north of Mumbai, Jawhar takes about 3 hours 30 minutes to reach via well connected roads. Located 150 kms away from the main city, it is known for its forested landscapes, Jai Vilas Palace, Dabhosa Waterfall and village homes adorning Warli art on their walls. If you want to spend time understanding the folk arts of India amidst nature, then this is the perfect weekend retreat for you.
Situated around 4 hours down South of the main city of Mumbai, Velas is an intriguing place to spend a weekend at. Apart from trying out the local Konkani coastal cuisine and taking leisurely walks along nature trails to admire the landscape, you can spend some time understanding turtles. Velas is also designated as the Turtle Village and is famous for its Olive Ridley turtle program and beaches.
Located at a distance of 2 hours 30 minutes from Mumbai, Kundalika or Kolad is 110 kms by road from the main city. The entire destination springs around the Kundalika river and you can try your luck at various water sports including kayaking ad rafting. Camping and trekking are also common options if you want to hop on to an adventure instead of a relaxing weekend.
Almost 4 hours from Mumbai, near the northern borders of the state lies Dahanu. This coastal town is famous for its beaches, Bordi- Dahanu countryside views, tribal villages and most importantly, chikoo orchards.
Travellers can explore the beautiful monsoon-touch rural side of the Western Ghats on a trip to Harnai. If you are looking for a place where time stands still and everything moves at your own pace, then this is the perfect spot for you to relax. Visit the Suvarnadurg Fort and the fishing harbour. Try out the local seafood delicacies and other Konkani cuisine. Go for long walks exploring the surroundings. In fact, for a long weekend, people usually opt to complete the trio – Dapoli, Harnai and Anjarle for a picture perfect adventurous village escapade.
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