Why Norway's new Arctic whale museum is going viral before it even opens
Located in Andenes on the Arctic island of Andøya, The Whale is a museum that sits north of the Arctic Circle and is scheduled to open in June 2027. Its curved structure rises out of the rocky landscape, mirroring the giant arc of a whale’s tail breaching the ocean.
The sloping roof doubles as a public viewing platform covered in local stone, allowing visitors to walk directly onto the top of the building to scan the Atlantic for marine life where as the glass walls frame ocean views and integrate the Arctic's midnight sun directly into the interior experience.
The site sits right next to Bleiksdjupet, a deep underwater canyon where nutrient-rich currents draw sperm whales, orcas, humpbacks and fin whales unusually close to shore year-round. Visitors will be able to watch wild whales directly from the building's roof or interior galleries.
Designed in collaboration with Ralph Appelbaum Associates, the indoor exhibition spaces blend science, art, marine biology and conservation. Beyond tourism, the facility houses marine education spaces, scientific research facilities, a café and panoramic lounges facing the water.