AlUla Manara: Saudi Arabia’s upcoming luxurious astrotourism destination

AlUla was designated an International Dark Sky Park by DarkSky International, putting its night skies in the top 5 percent of the darkest and clearest on Earth. Far removed from urban light pollution, the natural atmospheric clarity allows the Milky Way, distant nebulae and planetary rings to be observed with extraordinary sharpness.

AlUla Manara sits at the heart of this dark-sky reserve, acting as the anchor for Saudi Arabia's growing astrotourism ecosystem. Designed by the renowned Heatherwick Studio, the facility is a striking architectural achievement that merges local geology with cosmic geometry.