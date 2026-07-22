AlUla Manara: Saudi Arabia’s upcoming luxurious astrotourism destination

Rising dramatically from the ancient sands of north-western Saudi Arabia, AlUla Manara represents one of the world's most ambitious steps forward in luxury astrotourism and astronomical research. Conceived as both a world-class space discovery centre and a active scientific outpost, it bridges the gap between ancient Bedouin star lore and cutting-edge space exploration.
AlUla was designated an International Dark Sky Park by DarkSky International, putting its night skies in the top 5 percent of the darkest and clearest on Earth. Far removed from urban light pollution, the natural atmospheric clarity allows the Milky Way, distant nebulae and planetary rings to be observed with extraordinary sharpness.
AlUla Manara sits at the heart of this dark-sky reserve, acting as the anchor for Saudi Arabia's growing astrotourism ecosystem. Designed by the renowned Heatherwick Studio, the facility is a striking architectural achievement that merges local geology with cosmic geometry.
The exterior uses textured, local sandstone cladding, giving the impression that the building is an organic extension of AlUla’s ancient canyons and rock formations. The structure is composed of stacked, interlocking tubular forms that mirror both giant telescope barrels and the spiralling geometry of galaxies and planetary rings. Glazed openings at the top of these towers frame targeted views of the desert horizon by day and key astronomical vantage points by night.
Unlike conventional, sterilised observatories, AlUla Manara is crafted specifically for immersive public engagement alongside professional scientific study. The Planetarium's high-definition projections take visitors on journey through the cosmos, tracing early Arab astronomical achievements alongside modern cosmological theory.
Interactive Discovery Galleries featuring Mars rover simulations, hands-on physics exhibits and historical displays detailing how desert caravans navigated the Incense Road using the stars. Rooftop Observation Decks are equipped with high-tech, research-grade telescopes for guided evening stargazing led by resident astronomers.
Remote Observation Pods & Lodges have been distributed across the low-light desert, allowing overnight guests to conduct remote skywatching or enjoy star-bathing in absolute solitude. A destination restaurant built within the elevated structures offers panoramic views across the sandstone valley.