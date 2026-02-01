Orlando is now home to the world's first slotharium, Sloth World

In Orlando, America, a unique and new animal attraction spot will open soon. Sloth World is set to open up along the International Drive early 2026. It is being billed as the world's first and only slotharium.
The museum will be an immersive experience and educational centre focused on sloths, their natural behaviours, patterns, etc. Sloth World will not be like a zoo, or a museum with glass compartments or Latin labels, but an indoor rainforest environment dedicated entirely to sloths.
Visitors will be able to walk through a climate-controlled tropical habitat where sloths live overhead across branches and vines, going about their famously unhurried lives. Tours will be guided and limited in size and obviously no touching, no selfies with a dangling arm around a sloth’s neck, and no performative feeding sessions.
Sloth World is ambitious because nowadays animal-centric attractions are under intense scrutiny. Zoos and aquariums all over the world are judged a lot on their ethics of sourcing, enrichment, and conservation impact. Sloth World's intention to be meaningful educational space or a novelty stop between roller coasters will be decided on how they execute it.
The slotharium has been designed to replicate a dense Central or South American rainforest. Sloth World has a lot of greenery, foliage, vertical climbing structures and lighting that follows their natural circadian rhythms. The sloths themselves represent multiple species, including two-toed and three-toed varieties, animals that in the wild spend most of their lives upside down to conserve most of their energy.
Sloth World aims to become a platform for an informative experience exchange that sheds light on the importance of protecting sloths and their habitats. The slotharium is expected to operate 9 am to 9 pm daily, including holidays, with tickets from $49. Presales are already underway.
