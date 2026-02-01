Orlando is now home to the world's first slotharium, Sloth World

In Orlando, America, a unique and new animal attraction spot will open soon. Sloth World is set to open up along the International Drive early 2026. It is being billed as the world's first and only slotharium.

What is Sloth World and why is it different?

The museum will be an immersive experience and educational centre focused on sloths, their natural behaviours, patterns, etc. Sloth World will not be like a zoo, or a museum with glass compartments or Latin labels, but an indoor rainforest environment dedicated entirely to sloths.