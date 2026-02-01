Top locations hit Korean show Can This Love Be Translated? were shot at

While many scenes appear to be abroad, several key international moments were actually filmed domestically. Hwiwoo Coffee in Goyang is the restaurant the couple visits nightly in Italy is actually this cafe next to a railway in Gyeonggi Province. Sanmeoru Farm of Paju is the Italian winery where Ho-jin meets his mother. Raum Art Center in Seoul doubled as a high-end party venue in Japan. The Buyeo National Museum is the location of the final episode’s emotional observatory scene. Lastly, Pinodia Expo Tower in Sokcho is a tower in Gangwon Province that stood in for the Enoshima Tower in the opening episode.

