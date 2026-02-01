Top locations hit Korean show Can This Love Be Translated? were shot at

The Netflix series Can This Love Be Translated? which released this year is a visual travelogue that follows the growing romance between Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung) and Joo Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho). The production travelled extensively to capture authentic international backdrops, though some overseas scenes were cleverly filmed in South Korea.
Japan serves as the starting point of the series, primarily featuring the Kamakura and Enoshima areas in Kanagawa Prefecture. The Enoden Railway crossing and Gokurakuji Station in Kamakura are the primary iconic spots where the scene of a passing train was filmed. Scenes depicting traditional life were shot in the historic Gion district.The bustling Shibuya Crossing also appears in the first episode.
The Canadian leg of the journey focuses on the dramatic landscapes of Alberta, where the characters film a reality show. Banff National Park scenes feature the Banff Pedestrian Bridge, Banff Avenue and the stunning Lake Louise (where the characters famously watch the aurora borealis). Urban scenes were shot at Stephen Avenue, Heritage Park Historical Village and Lougheed House in Calgary. Horseshoe Canyon provided the backdrop for scenes of emotional tension and hiking. Canmore is known for the Three Sisters mountain range seen in the background of pivotal emotional moments.
The Italian locations emphasize Old World romance through medieval architecture and sun-drenched squares. The famous Civita di Bagnoregio is accessible only by a footbridge, used for an emotional turning point. Siena scenes were filmed in the shell-shaped Piazza del Campo and near the Torre del Mangia. Perugia's historic Piazza IV Novembre serves as a spot for the couple’s introspective conversations. Roman ruins of the Baths of Caracalla appear early in the Italian storyline. The Fortress of Montalcino and its surrounding vineyards represent the Tuscany leg.
While many scenes appear to be abroad, several key international moments were actually filmed domestically. Hwiwoo Coffee in Goyang is the restaurant the couple visits nightly in Italy is actually this cafe next to a railway in Gyeonggi Province. Sanmeoru Farm of Paju is the Italian winery where Ho-jin meets his mother. Raum Art Center in Seoul doubled as a high-end party venue in Japan. The Buyeo National Museum is the location of the final episode’s emotional observatory scene. Lastly, Pinodia Expo Tower in Sokcho is a tower in Gangwon Province that stood in for the Enoshima Tower in the opening episode.