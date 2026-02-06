Shoulder season: All you need to know about the best time to travel

Shoulder season occurs twice a year- between April-May and September- October. However, the actual timings may vary depending on the local peak and off seasons. One of the primary reasons to choose this time to travel is because it does not drill a hole in your pockets. People choose to travel and not to travel depending on their budget, most of the time. Since during off season the prices shoot up a lot, it becomes difficult to travel. Shoulder seasons are when the price is significantly affordable and makes it easier to plan out quite a few things within your budget.

This travel time of the year is also suitable because the concept is still at its virgin stage. Not many people are aware of the existence of the shoulder season. This implies that if you visit a place during these months, you would not be greeted by a whole crowd of tourists. The place will be quieter and easier to explore in the absence of a huge crowd.