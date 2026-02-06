Shoulder season: All you need to know about the best time to travel

When you plan for your vacations, it’s either always the peak season (which increasingly people are trying to avoid now) or the off season (which many prefer now). But, travelling isn’t as polarized as it seems. There is a shoulder season, the period between the peak and off seasons. This shoulder season is emerging as the most preferred time to visit a place these days. For those unversed with this time and what it entails, read on to find out more.
Shoulder season occurs twice a year- between April-May and September- October. However, the actual timings may vary depending on the local peak and off seasons. One of the primary reasons to choose this time to travel is because it does not drill a hole in your pockets. People choose to travel and not to travel depending on their budget, most of the time. Since during off season the prices shoot up a lot, it becomes difficult to travel. Shoulder seasons are when the price is significantly affordable and makes it easier to plan out quite a few things within your budget.
This travel time of the year is also suitable because the concept is still at its virgin stage. Not many people are aware of the existence of the shoulder season. This implies that if you visit a place during these months, you would not be greeted by a whole crowd of tourists. The place will be quieter and easier to explore in the absence of a huge crowd.
Apart from these two main reasons, the season shouldn’t be missed for its best sightseeing tours. With fewer crowds, the tour operators and guides provide the best service to capture tourists and have their businesses running. You also have the option of witnessing those places which are probably usually closed to huge crowds. Moreover, a part of the period also incorporates the fall month, wherein visiting parks and National Parks are a must to see the fall colour transition. It is a view that must not be missed at any cost.
Hence, there are more advantages of choosing to not follow the crowds while travelling and experience the world through shoulder season should definitely be on your bucket list.