India’s 1st musical coastal road opens in Mumbai and here are top travel hacks!

To hear the melody clearly, you have to be a bit of a conductor with your accelerator. You must maintain a steady speed of 70–80 km/h. If you go too fast, the song will sound high-pitched and rushed; if you go too slow, it will sound distorted or like regular road noise. Look for official signboards placed inside the tunnel at 500m, 100m and 60m before the stretch to help you prepare your speed and lane position.

While it feels like a tourist attraction, it serves a dual purpose for road safety. It gamifies safe driving by rewarding you with a clear song only if you stick to the speed limit. The vibrations and sound are meant to keep drivers focused and prevent fatigue. What’s even bigger an achievement is that India is only the fifth country in the world (joining Japan, Hungary, South Korea and the UAE) to implement this specific technology. To capture a singular experience on the Mumbai Coastal Road with minimal traffic, the best time to drive is between 12 am and 6 am on weekdays.