Celebrities skip long airport queues thanks to this facility; here's how you can opt for it too

Actors Sushmita Sen and Rani Mukerji are among the latest celebrities to sign up for a facility, designed to make airport immigration quicker and hassle-free, called Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP). The Bureau of Immigration has been promoting the initiative across major international airports by sharing celebrity videos and how they are opting for the service.

In a recent Instagram post by the Bureau, Rani is seen completing her registration, which will ensure smoother journeys for her upcoming trips. The post has already garnered a million views. The Bureau has also posted videos of actor Sushmita Sen registering for the programme and Mohanlal using e-gates for seamless clearance.

What is Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme?

The programme, which was introduced in 2024, was launched to reduce immigration processing time from around 30 minutes to just a few seconds. Currently, 13 Indian airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar, are offering this facility. More cities are expected to join soon.