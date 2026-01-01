Celebrities skip long airport queues thanks to this facility; here's how you can opt for it too

Actors Sushmita Sen and Rani Mukerji are among the latest celebrities to sign up for a facility, designed to make airport immigration quicker and hassle-free, called Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP). The Bureau of Immigration has been promoting the initiative across major international airports by sharing celebrity videos and how they are opting for the service.
In a recent Instagram post by the Bureau, Rani is seen completing her registration, which will ensure smoother journeys for her upcoming trips. The post has already garnered a million views. The Bureau has also posted videos of actor Sushmita Sen registering for the programme and Mohanlal using e-gates for seamless clearance.
The programme, which was introduced in 2024, was launched to reduce immigration processing time from around 30 minutes to just a few seconds. Currently, 13 Indian airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar, are offering this facility. More cities are expected to join soon.
The FTI-TTP are beneficial for the travellers in these ways:
Saving time at Immigration: The FTI-TTP helps one skip the long queues and complete the clearance in seconds, making the airport experience stress-free.
Smoother arrivals and departures: Whether one is flying out or returning home, the process will be real quick and efficient, even during peak hours.
Completely free: Signing up is completely free, and there's no extra-cost involved. The programme is available at zero charge for all eligible applicants.
Long-term convenient travelling: Once registered, one can enjoy the benefits for 5 years or until the passport expires, reducing the hassle of frequent renewals.
Digital and easy: The application process of FTI-TTP is pretty straightforward, and can be done online designed for maximum convenience.
Any Indian citizen or foreign national who holds an OCI card is eligible for this programme. Applicants must have a passport valid for at least 6 months, and once approved, the registration remains valid for 5 years or until the passport expires.
1. One can apply online at ftittp.mha.gov.in by uploading a photo, a copy of the passport, address proof, and OCI card if applicable. A QR code will be generated post-submission of the application.
2. After 24 hours, one can register their biometrics at the nearest FRRO office or designated international airport by showing the QR code and passport (No prior appointment needed), and complete the facial and fingerprint enrollments.
3. After approval, one can head to the dedicated e-gates, scan the passport and boarding pass, and complete facial verification. Immigration clearance is done in seconds with no long queues or extra time spent at manual counters.
