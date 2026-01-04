A quick escapade to this new villa on the outskirts of Bengaluru might just be the best getaway this New Year...

The lawn however was the statement space of the property. From tall trees to well-kempt shrubs and grass — the green had a defining presence across the expanse of the plot. We arrived on an afternoon and so it was the perfect time for a quick swim. While we prepared some refreshing coolers for ourselves, we sipped on them engaging in a long-awaited bonding session with the group. It is a vital point to be noted that M Villa truly shines brightest when there are lots of people to share the property with.

With a complimentary breakfast being the only offering from the property, the door is left open for exploration of the area. The airport’s close proximity makes a further case for the rising trend seen globally wherein airports are being embraced as vital cultural centres and entertainment hubs. We even managed to notice several food outlets from the airport being options on popular food delivery apps.

For dinner, ordering from one of these food aggregating apps made a lot of sense. A game of table tennis got us in an active mood — chatting over a couple of drinks between rallies, besting each other with our best skills, newbies learning the basics of the game. Walking barefoot on the grass under the stars was yet another simple experience that we appreciated. An evening game of basketball felt like the perfect opportunity to sweat it out for the day.