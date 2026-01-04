We rediscovered nature's luxury in the heart of the jungle in this property along the Kabini River

With the New Year in, if you are still looking for a quick getaway amidst nature we recommend the Regenta Jungle Resort Kabini Springs. Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, nestled in the jungles and along the banks of the Kabini river, there’s this place where the air is fresh, the roads are winding and the scenery is always green. Beyond breathtaking views, the resort offers luxury, with each room and suite thoughtfully designed to provide modern comforts and rustic décor.
We chose to drive there on a four-wheel drive, which is much recommended, because after the luxury of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, halfway to Bandipur, the tarmac disappears and you have a challenging but fun gravel-on-mud road all the way to the resort. Fun, if you turn on your four-wheel drive and enjoy the bite of the wheels and torque kicking in.
An hour of roughing it out and you are welcomed to the quiet and earthy resort with garlands, soft drums and a welcome drink. Thanks to the drive, one needed freshening up and we were ushered to the River Front Room, where you get to wake up to the sound of the passing Kabini River flowing beneath the balcony with the added privilege of nature whispering sweet nothings into the room. A perfect place to relax with a loved one. Also on offer are the River View Suites where you wake up to the sound of birds chirping while you enjoy a spacious suite and an exotic bathtub facility. A budget offering is also available in the form of the courtyard rooms.
While the resort itself is surrounded by local wildlife, a dense jungle and a beautiful river, it also offers unique experiences that let you connect with nature. You can dine under the stars, go on a thrilling safari, relax by the forest, take a refreshing dip in the expansive pool, stroll through the open gardens in the moonlight and enjoy various activities including clay making and pottery, during your stay.
A must do is the Jungle Safari — a great way to explore the woods. Kabini is one of the few parks that is open throughout the year. Be ready to get your mind blown by the flora and fauna that the park offers. Besides elephants and big cats like tigers and leopards, if you are lucky, you just might spot a black panther in its natural habitat.
We undertook a Boat Safari and were blown away by the Kabini waterscape. One gets to witness the largest congregation of Asiatic elephants on the banks of the river, not to mention deer and other diverse wildlife that the riverbank offers — like marsh crocodiles, otters and water birds that range from blue-bearded bee-eaters, scarlet minivets and malabar whistling thrush to the more common ospreys, herons and ducks. If you are the more adventurous sort and like to get down and local, do try the coracle ride. You can take a ride on these boats unique to this region and drift along the river, letting the scenery transport you to another world. You can also explore the diverse habitat on foot, guided by local tribesmen. Taking this further you can spend some time at local tribal hamlets and learn about the culture of the Jenu Kurubas, who are the natives of the land and listen to their stories of the forest.
A short stop away is the Balle Elephant Camp. During our visit there, an abandoned elephant calf was being treated and cared for. An experience that brought tears to the eyes. The rehabilitation efforts of this camp is another story altogether.
Now that you’ve got a feel of the wild, you might want to get indoors to ring in the New Year. On offer is Tiger Trail, a 24-hour fine dining restaurant, named after the flagship species in this ecosystem. They lay out a platter of exquisite regional cuisine cooked by in-house chefs with sophisticated gastronomical skills, served in the most exotic location overlooking the Kabini. Also, on offer are private and romantic dining experiences, where you can pick your favourite spot at the resort and a dinner experience will be customised for you! We can’t think of a better way to usher in the new year. Happy New Year, folks!