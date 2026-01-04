We rediscovered nature's luxury in the heart of the jungle in this property along the Kabini River

A must do is the Jungle Safari — a great way to explore the woods. Kabini is one of the few parks that is open throughout the year. Be ready to get your mind blown by the flora and fauna that the park offers. Besides elephants and big cats like tigers and leopards, if you are lucky, you just might spot a black panther in its natural habitat.

We undertook a Boat Safari and were blown away by the Kabini waterscape. One gets to witness the largest congregation of Asiatic elephants on the banks of the river, not to mention deer and other diverse wildlife that the riverbank offers — like marsh crocodiles, otters and water birds that range from blue-bearded bee-eaters, scarlet minivets and malabar whistling thrush to the more common ospreys, herons and ducks. If you are the more adventurous sort and like to get down and local, do try the coracle ride. You can take a ride on these boats unique to this region and drift along the river, letting the scenery transport you to another world. You can also explore the diverse habitat on foot, guided by local tribesmen. Taking this further you can spend some time at local tribal hamlets and learn about the culture of the Jenu Kurubas, who are the natives of the land and listen to their stories of the forest.