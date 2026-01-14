Inside a Maldives escape designed for unhurried days

There are many places that promise a break. Four Seasons Kuda Huraa is one of the few places that hands it to you without trying too hard. You come here when you want to step away from the noise of the world—emails, timelines, expectations—and let the sound of waves do most of the work. This is not a resort that overwhelms you with scale or spectacle.

At Four Seasons Kuda Huraa, the Maldives moves at a gentler pace

After landing in Malé, the transition was immediate. The main Malé Jetty was a stone’s throw away from the airport. The island resort was a 25-30 minute speedboat ride away. On the boat, we were handed a refreshing drink and a cold towel, and somewhere between Malé and Kuda Huraa, a school of spinner dolphins appeared alongside the boat. Traveller’s luck, we were told.