This start-up is taking $1 million reservations for hotel rooms on the moon!

If anyone is into space adventure and vacationing in the moon, they can reserve their rooms with a whopping amount of $1,000,000 (One million).

Skyler believes in the project and thinks this will help the economy in the earth's natural satellite, take flight. In a statement, the 21-year-old engineer said, "We live during an inflection point where we can actually become interplanetary before we die. If we succeed, billions of human lives will be born on the moon and Mars and be able to experience the beauty of lunar and martian life".

Skyler Chan studied electrical engineering and computer sciences and graduated from the University of California Berkeley. His start up company, GRU, is backed by Y Combinator and investors from SpaceX and Anduril and the founder has said that the funds he received from his partners has enabled him to see the materialisation of his dream of doing business on lunar soil.

Strategies are in plays and plans all laid out. Skyler is committed to his vision and has already opened reservations. He said, "I've been obsessed with space since I was a kid. I've always wanted to become an astronaut, and feel extremely fortunate to be doing my life's work".

The feasibility of his plans and whether vacationing like we do on earth is at all possible on the moon, is still under question. However, that has not seemed to deter Skyler Chan who might just build the first ever permanent structure on the moon!