This Madagascar community digs up the dead every few years to celebrate with the

In most societies, death is inevitable. It is the ultimate reality. Due to the high cost of funerals, the Toraja community in Indonesia preserves its dead. 50 years ago, they even buried deceased infants inside living trees. Next are the Malagasy people of Madagascar, who do not consider death to be the end. They perform a ceremony of dancing with the deceased in accordance with this belief.

On the African island of Madagascar, the Malagasy make up the great majority of the population and are the dominant ethnic group. With numerous distinct ancestral tribes and communities, they are occasionally separated into ‘Highlander’ and ‘coastal dwellers’ groupings. According to the Malagasy people of Madagascar, a person's spirit can only enter the afterlife if their body has completely returned to the soil and their bones have crumbled into dust.

What is the Famadihana Festival?

Famadihana, which means "the turning of the bones," "dancing with the dead," or "body turning" in Malagasy, is the name of the ritual. In addition to believing that death is not the end, the group also holds that deceased people's spirits wish to return to Earth. According to the Malagasy, ancestors who are buried in family cemeteries feel bored. As a result, their coffins are occasionally opened, the bodies are covered with shrouds—typically made of silk—and placed in the sun.

The families dance and celebrate around the deceased while they lie down and take in the daylight. They even dance with the corpses while carrying the skeletons covered in brand-new clothing. Every five to seven years, people commemorate this celebration.