6 airports that offer the best transit and cargo facilities for pets on plane

When shipping a pet as manifest cargo, the airport experience is entirely different from carrying a pet on board. Pets in cargo are handled by specialist teams in dedicated, climate-controlled facilities that are often situated away from the main passenger terminals. Here is a list of the world's premier cargo-friendly airports, featuring specialised provisions for animals travelling in the hold.
Heathrow is home to the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre (HARC), widely considered one of the most rigorous and professional facilities globally. Operated by the City of London Corporation, HARC is a 24-hour Border Control Post that handles over 16,000 animals annually. Animals are offloaded from aircraft in climate-controlled vehicles and taken to the centre. Here, they are moved from their crates into spacious pens with indoor sleeping areas and outdoor runs. The facility includes 24/7 on-call veterinary support provided by Travel Vet. Staff perform health and microchip checks and ensure all documentation complies with UK Pet Travel Scheme (PETS) regulations before release.
Dubai’s cargo pet operations are managed by Dubai Kennels & Cattery (DKC) in partnership with Emirates SkyCargo. A dedicated, fully climate-controlled AVI (Live Animal) facility located within the cargo mega-terminal. Pets are unloaded first from arriving flights and transported in temperature-controlled vehicles. Once at the facility, they are taken out of their crates, exercised, and given fresh water and premium food (typically Royal Canin). DKC staff clean and sanitize travel crates and even wash any soiled bedding before the pet continues their journey.
Frankfurt hosts the Lufthansa Animal Lounge, a 4,000-square-metre terminal specifically designed for animals in transit. It features 42 large animal stalls and 39 small animal pens, all adhering to strict EU veterinary standards. The lounge is divided into export, import and transit zones to prevent cross-contamination. It uses Gate-to-Gate transport in air-conditioned vehicles to minimize tarmac exposure. It also includes specialised climate chambers for exotic species and a dedicated Dog Hotel with 17 large outdoor pens where transiting dogs can play.
OR Tambo International Airport features the BidAir PetLounge, a specialist facility designed to remove pets from the industrial atmosphere of standard cargo. A stress-free zone dedicated solely to animals, ensuring they are not handled alongside general freight like machinery or dry goods. Pets are kept in a temperature and noise-controlled environment. Handlers are AVI Specialists trained specifically in IATA Live Animal Regulations. The PetLounge operates a Lounge-to-Lounge service for domestic travel within South Africa, providing a consistent level of care at both ends of the journey.
The ARK at JFK is North America’s only privately owned, 24/7 animal terminal and quarantine centre. It is a massive 178,000-square-foot complex with direct airside access, allowing for the seamless transfer of crates from the plane to the facility. It offers the ARK Pet Oasis, which provides short-term boarding and relief for cats and dogs. For larger animals, there are 48 climate-controlled equine stalls and a specialised cattle handling area. Unlike standard cargo warehouses, The ARK provides veterinary services, grooming and 24/7 observation by trained handlers.
While Zurich does not have a lounge in the passenger terminal, its Zurich Airport Animal Handling in the cargo sector is world-renowned for Swiss precision. It's a dedicated animal station that manages everything from domestic pets to livestock and zoo animals. The facility focuses on rapid transit times to ensure animals spend the minimum amount of time in their crates. It features climate-controlled holding rooms and direct coordination with Swiss WorldCargo.