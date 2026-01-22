World’s largest museum to soon take shape in India in New Delhi!

The project follows an adaptive reuse model. The British-era heritage buildings, designed by Herbert Baker and Edwin Lutyens, are being preserved and restored to their original architectural form rather than being demolished. India has partnered with France for technical expertise, specifically with France Muséums, leveraging their experience in managing similar historical transformations.

The inaugural gallery, expected to be titled Time and Timelessness, is slated to open by the end of 2026 in the North Block. The entire project is being rolled out in phases over the next three years (estimated full completion by 2028-2029). Other higlights inlcude a proposed underground tunnel to connect the North and South Blocks and universal accessibility for persons with disabilities.