Bengaluru Airport (KIA) just launched a Gen Z-inspired space called Gate Z

Situated right next to the 080 International Lounge, it features a vibrant neon-drenched palette of cyan and burnt orange, streetlamp-style lighting, and Instagrammable decor with velvet sofas and mid-century modern furniture. The name Gate Z was selected through a nationwide contest involving students and young professionals to foster a sense of co-creation.

Its inclusivity is defined by a mindset rather than strict age limits, focusing on sustainability, technology and social connection. The area is divided into four interactive zones: Bubble & Brew (a café-bar serving both coffee and craft beverages), The Sipping Lounge (a quieter area designed for calm conversation or unwinding), Subway Diner (a playful, retro-themed eatery with live food counters) and The Amphizone (a modern amphitheater for screenings, pop-ups and spontaneous social gatherings.)