Bengaluru Airport (KIA) just launched a Gen Z-inspired space called Gate Z

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) just launched a Gen Z-inspired space called Gate Z. While the name might sound like a specific boarding gate, it is actually a first-of-its-kind social lounge located in Terminal 2 (T2). The project was designed to move away from the corporate beige feel of traditional lounges and cater to the lifestyle-oriented habits of younger travellers.
Situated right next to the 080 International Lounge, it features a vibrant neon-drenched palette of cyan and burnt orange, streetlamp-style lighting, and Instagrammable decor with velvet sofas and mid-century modern furniture. The name Gate Z was selected through a nationwide contest involving students and young professionals to foster a sense of co-creation.
Its inclusivity is defined by a mindset rather than strict age limits, focusing on sustainability, technology and social connection. The area is divided into four interactive zones: Bubble & Brew (a café-bar serving both coffee and craft beverages), The Sipping Lounge (a quieter area designed for calm conversation or unwinding), Subway Diner (a playful, retro-themed eatery with live food counters) and The Amphizone (a modern amphitheater for screenings, pop-ups and spontaneous social gatherings.)
The lounge integrates AI-led features to help passengers with intuitive navigation and personalised assistance within the space. It also prioritises functionality for remote work, with curved seating and interactive pockets designed for digital nomads. Some frequent flyers have noted on social media that you will find it on Level 3 of the Airside area (after you clear Immigration and Security) and that it prioritises vibe and aesthetics over the traditional quiet comfort found in T1 lounges.
Since Gate Z is operated as a premium social lounge, you can enter using one of the following several premium Indian and international cards such as American Express (Platinum and Corporate cards), Mastercard Airport Experiences (LoungeKey) program, Priority Pass, Visa & RuPay's remium variants and more. If you don't have a qualifying card, you can pay a walk-up fee.