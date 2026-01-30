Rethinking travel through heritage at Tourism Summit 2026

The Tourism Summit hosted by The New Indian Express at ITC Grand Chola brought together policymakers, tourism professionals, historians, artists and cultural practitioners for a wide-ranging conversation on how India travels, remembers and reimagines itself. The day unfolded as a layered exploration of tourism not merely as an industry, but as a reflection of culture, identity and lived experience.

Why culture took centre stage at the Tourism Summit 2026

The summit opened with a welcome address by Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express, setting the tone for a day that would examine tourism through economic, cultural and human lenses. This was followed by an address by Suman Billa, Director General of Tourism, Government of India, who spoke about how tourism has become second nature to Indians today. Highlighting improvements in air connectivity, rail infrastructure and digital systems such as DigiYatra and UPI.

Delhi’s tourism narrative was explored by Kapil Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Delhi, who reflected on the capital’s layered history and its challenge of being seen largely as a transit city despite housing lots of protected heritage sites. He touched upon efforts to activate cultural spaces and reposition Delhi as a destination in its own right.

The conversation then moved to hospitality, with Steve Borgia, Chairman of INDeco Hotels, speaking about the emotional core of travel. Emphasising that travel is driven by the heart rather than luxury alone, he shared how locally rooted hospitality, community employment and cultural sensitivity can create lasting experiences for travellers.