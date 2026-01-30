Rethinking travel through heritage at Tourism Summit 2026

The Tourism Summit hosted by The New Indian Express at ITC Grand Chola brought together policymakers, tourism professionals, historians, artists and cultural practitioners for a wide-ranging conversation on how India travels, remembers and reimagines itself. The day unfolded as a layered exploration of tourism not merely as an industry, but as a reflection of culture, identity and lived experience.
The summit opened with a welcome address by Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express, setting the tone for a day that would examine tourism through economic, cultural and human lenses. This was followed by an address by Suman Billa, Director General of Tourism, Government of India, who spoke about how tourism has become second nature to Indians today. Highlighting improvements in air connectivity, rail infrastructure and digital systems such as DigiYatra and UPI.
Delhi’s tourism narrative was explored by Kapil Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Delhi, who reflected on the capital’s layered history and its challenge of being seen largely as a transit city despite housing lots of protected heritage sites. He touched upon efforts to activate cultural spaces and reposition Delhi as a destination in its own right.
The conversation then moved to hospitality, with Steve Borgia, Chairman of INDeco Hotels, speaking about the emotional core of travel. Emphasising that travel is driven by the heart rather than luxury alone, he shared how locally rooted hospitality, community employment and cultural sensitivity can create lasting experiences for travellers.
Madhya Pradesh’s tourism vision was presented by Dr Ilayaraja T, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation. Through visuals and data, he outlined the state’s rich mix of wildlife, heritage, tribal culture and spiritual circuits, highlighting its UNESCO sites, forest reserves and responsible tourism initiatives that place community participation at the centre.
Post lunch, Ashvin E Rajagopalan delivered a compelling session on heritage as a living, evolving entity. Drawing from his work in museums and cultural curation, he spoke about how heritage becomes meaningful when supported by storytelling, design and accessibility. He stressed that monuments and museums must move beyond preservation to become engaging public spaces, especially for younger audiences who connect visually and emotionally.
This theme continued in historian Dr Pradeep Chakravarthy’s session on temples as cultural ecosystems. He traced how temple towns in Tamil Nadu evolved as centres of education, economy, art and community life, rather than just places of worship. He highlighted the need for slower, more immersive forms of tourism that allow visitors to connect deeply with history and place.
Adventure tourism and safety took centre stage in a session by Akanksha Garg, Chairperson of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India’s Women’s Collective. She addressed the growing interest in adventure travel, especially among women, while stressing the importance of regulation, training and safety standards.
The closing panel on Chennai’s soft power featured singer Kavya Ajit, travel blogger and data analyst Karthik Murali, tour curator Naina Shah and writer Liliam Mariana Boti Llanes. The discussion explored how music, food, art and storytelling shape the city’s identity, with insights into cultural tourism, media influence and the growing appeal of experiential travel. The session concluded with a musical performance by Kavya Ajit, bringing the day to a fitting close.
The summit concluded with a vote of thanks by Lakshmi Menon, reiterating that tourism is ultimately about people, stories and shared experiences.