Banaras Literature Festival is a three-day celebration of books, music and art

Visiting Banaras today represents a sophisticated shift in the Indian travel landscape, where the city’s ancient identity as the Spiritual Capital is being seamlessly layered with the intellectual rigour of literary tourism. While the ghats and temples remain timeless draws, the rise of events like the Banaras Literature Festival has transformed the city into a vibrant hub for bibliophiles, scholars and creative thinkers.
The Banaras Literature Festival (BLF) 2026 is currently happening! It’s the 4th edition of the festival and it is a massive three-day celebration of Kashi’s heritage, blending books, music and art. Going on till February 1 at the Hotel Taj Ganges, Nadesar Palace Grounds, Varanasi, they have sessions happening from 10 am to 9:30 pm.
This year is particularly high-profile, featuring over 167 celebrities and speakers. The festival was formally inaugurated yesterday, January 30. While high-level dignitaries like the Vice President (CP Radhakrishnan) and Bihar Governor (Arif Mohammad Khan) were invited, Anupam Kher was a headline presence at the start of the event, emphasising the role of literature in creating true artists.
The list includes actors Piyush Mishra (performing with his band Ballimaaraan) and Tisca Chopra, badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and authors like Amish Tripathi and Ashwin Sanghi. A significant India-Nepal Dialogue occurred today featuring billionaire businessman Dr Binod Chaudhary for the launch of his book, Made in Nepal.
There are six stages including Gyan Ganga (Main sessions), Sur Pravah (Music), Sarswat Manch (Poetry) and specialised pavilions like the Wisdom Pavilion and Harmony Hub. The winners of the BLF Book Awards (across 11 categories, including the Ruskin Bond Award for Fiction) are a central part of this year's programming. The initiative to showcase 50,000 bookmarks reflecting Kashi's heritage is indeed part of the 2026 festival goals.
Banaras is often called the City of Light (Kashi) and its spiritual heritage is deeply intertwined with its literary history. If you are looking for places where you can engage with ancient scriptures, rare manuscripts or the legacy of great poets, these are the top spots.
Saraswati Bhavan Library is one of the most important repositories of Sanskrit manuscripts in the world. It houses thousands of rare texts on birch bark and palm leaves, covering everything from Vedas and Tantra to Nyaya and Mimamsa. Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Library (BHU Central Library) contains over 7,000 priceless manuscripts, including a 400-year-old gold-plated Shrimad Bhagwad Gita and rare copies of the Kashi Khanda.
Built on the spot where the saint-poet Tulsidas is believed to have composed the Ramcharitmanas (the Awadhi Ramayana). The walls of this marble Tulsi Manas Mandir are engraved with the entire text of the epic, making it a living book you can walk through.