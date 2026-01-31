Banaras Literature Festival is a three-day celebration of books, music and art

The Banaras Literature Festival (BLF) 2026 is currently happening! It’s the 4th edition of the festival and it is a massive three-day celebration of Kashi’s heritage, blending books, music and art. Going on till February 1 at the Hotel Taj Ganges, Nadesar Palace Grounds, Varanasi, they have sessions happening from 10 am to 9:30 pm.

This year is particularly high-profile, featuring over 167 celebrities and speakers. The festival was formally inaugurated yesterday, January 30. While high-level dignitaries like the Vice President (CP Radhakrishnan) and Bihar Governor (Arif Mohammad Khan) were invited, Anupam Kher was a headline presence at the start of the event, emphasising the role of literature in creating true artists.