Why Margao culture and heritage Walk is a must-do experience in South Goa!

Having had our fill of white sand beaches and calm sounds of the ocean, we decided to indulge in a bit of local culture and history and 20 minutes later we found ourselves before the 450-year-old Holy Spirit Church in Margao. Earlier that day we had signed up for The Margao Heritage Walk, one of Soul Travelling’s most underrated gems.

While Panjim is flashy and colorful, Margao is the soul of South Goa — it’s grittier, deeply historical and feels much more lived-in. The walk commenced with our guide Pankaj Kamble familiarising us to this sacred shrine and its unique astronomical phenomenon which takes place during the equinox where the setting sun aligns perfectly to light up the three altars inside.