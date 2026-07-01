Planning a Himachal trip? Why Solan is worth visiting

While thinking about Himachal Pradesh, a name that pops up in everyone’s mind is Shimla. But if you really want to bask in the beauty of the Himalayas without the tourist rush, head to a quaint town near Shimla: Solan. The town sits on the Kalka-Shimla Highway. From colonial buildings to one of the oldest breweries in India, there is enough to explore in this town.
Solan derives its name from the Goddess Shoolini and pays tribute to its rich history via the yearly Shoolini fair. During the British regime, Solan used to be a cantonment town. So, an influence of British architecture can be spotted even today.
Unlike Shimla, this Himalayan town has a peaceful vibe. Due to the lower number of tourists, one can actually have time to appreciate the peaceful environment. You wake up to the chirping of birds, see playful monkeys playing in the trees, and meet the warm-hearted people. It's the kind of place where you can simply slow down and soak in the mountain vibes.
A major attraction in town is the Solan Brewery, which is believed to be one of the oldest breweries in India. Set up in 1855 by the British and currently managed by Mohan Meakin Limited, it is a place frequently visited by beer lovers. Since the timings may change, it's best to call them before visiting.
Nature enthusiasts will have enough options to explore in Solan. The Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park has gained a reputation for its stunning sculptures and serene gardens. For a day trip from the town, you can visit the picturesque Kasauli Hill Station and Chail to admire its magnificent mountainscape and cricket ground.
It is often referred to as the Mushroom City of India. Solan is one of the top mushroom growers in the country. The Directorate of Mushroom Research is also situated here. Visitors can explore mushroom farms and even take part in workshops to learn more about the process.
When it comes to planning a vacation, nothing can match the wellness resorts found in this area. They are located amidst pine and deodar forests in the foothills of the Himalayas.
If you are one who loves being out in nature, then there are some trekking options like the Gilbert Trail and Pine Grove Forest Trails. Do not miss out on the beautiful hidden waterfalls like Riva, Ashwini Khad, Chadwick, etc.