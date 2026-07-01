Planning a Himachal trip? Why Solan is worth visiting

While thinking about Himachal Pradesh, a name that pops up in everyone’s mind is Shimla. But if you really want to bask in the beauty of the Himalayas without the tourist rush, head to a quaint town near Shimla: Solan. The town sits on the Kalka-Shimla Highway. From colonial buildings to one of the oldest breweries in India, there is enough to explore in this town.

Solan: A hill town with History and Natural Beauty

Solan derives its name from the Goddess Shoolini and pays tribute to its rich history via the yearly Shoolini fair. During the British regime, Solan used to be a cantonment town. So, an influence of British architecture can be spotted even today.