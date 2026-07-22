Japan's departure tax triples to ¥3,000: Everything tourists need to know

Previously, this move came into effect in 2019, when the fees was ¥1,000 per departure. Japan experienced unprecedented tourism growth —welcoming over 42 million international visitors in 2025 alone — which heavily strained local infrastructure and popular tourist hubs.

The Ministry of Finance expects annual tax revenue from this levy to jump from approximately ¥50 billion to ¥120 billion. According to the official MLIT allocation framework, the additional revenue is dedicated to funding crowd management systems at hotspots. Installing walk-through facial recognition gates, self-service bag drops and expanding multilingual assistance to reduce wait times at major airports. Promoting lesser-known rural destinations and restoring historical cultural sites outside the saturated Tokyo–Kyoto–Osaka corridor.