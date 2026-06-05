Fairy tales in real life: Luxurious travel experiences to indulge in this year

Every now and then, our hearts flutter and we slip into our inner Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman, whispering, “I want the fairy tale.” And that’s where luxury travel steps in. From a serene Maldives escape celebrating Global Wellness Day to a glamorous retreat along the French Riviera during the Grand Prix, here are some of the most stunning luxury experiences to indulge in this year.
As Global Wellness Day approaches this June, the world turns toward slowing down and embracing holistic living. This year’s theme, Joy Magenta, highlights four pillars: joy in gratitude, connection, movement, and creativity. Set against this spirit, the Maldives offers the perfect backdrop for mindful escape, where sunrise meditations, ocean-facing yoga, and quiet moments of stillness follow the natural rhythm of island life.
Across the islands, several wellness retreats like JOALI BEING are bringing the magic to life with its nature-inspired wellness rituals, and thoughtfully designed experiences for a unique getaway.
If you're a racing fan, the Monaco Grand Prix, held from June 5 to 7, is the perfect escape for you. And beyond the track, the timeless charm of the French Riviera offers the kind of holistic getaway you've been looking for. For film lovers, the nearby town of Cannes is a must-visit. And for a truly immersive experience, stay at the Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, that offers a luxurious feel right at the heart of it all, famously favored by celebrities during the film festival.
Rajasthan is the land of awestrucking royalty. Amidst the stunning forts and ancient architectures, lies an unforgettable experience. Rawla Narlai, a restored 17th-century fortress blends royal legacy with understated luxury. Under the vast starlit sky enjoy the centuries-old stepwell designed to bring an ultimate lavish show to life. Surrounded by hundreds of burning candles, guests are treated with an intimate five-course Rajasthani thali that brings forth a slow immersive experience.