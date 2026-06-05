Fairy tales in real life: Luxurious travel experiences to indulge in this year

As Global Wellness Day approaches this June, the world turns toward slowing down and embracing holistic living. This year’s theme, Joy Magenta, highlights four pillars: joy in gratitude, connection, movement, and creativity. Set against this spirit, the Maldives offers the perfect backdrop for mindful escape, where sunrise meditations, ocean-facing yoga, and quiet moments of stillness follow the natural rhythm of island life.

Across the islands, several wellness retreats like JOALI BEING are bringing the magic to life with its nature-inspired wellness rituals, and thoughtfully designed experiences for a unique getaway.