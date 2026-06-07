Screen tourism: A boon or bane for the spectacular destinations?

Sometimes, a film leaves us talking about its gripping storyline while other times, it’s the stunning landscapes, charming towns, or dreamy beaches that linger on our minds long after the credits roll. Before we know it, we're adding those destinations to our travel wish lists, hoping to recreate a memorable on-screen moment of our own. And that’s what the growing phenomenon of screen tourism really is.
From the magical Scottish highlands in Harry Potter to the breathtaking views of Spain in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, we have all had our “I wish I could go there” moment. Destinations like these soon see a surge in tourism after the hit show or movie makes it to the Instagram-worthy aesthetics. Fans arrive eager to relive memorable moments, recreate famous scenes, and step into the shoes of the characters they watched on screen.
But the bigger question remains: is screen tourism truly helping us, or are we becoming victims of its unintended consequences?
There is no denying that screen tourism has plenty going for it. It boosts local economies, shines a spotlight on lesser-known destinations, and often puts offbeat locations on the global travel map. For many communities, the influx of visitors can create opportunities that were once unimaginable.
Yet, the other side of the story is harder to ignore. The moment a destination gains cinematic fame, it often stops being offbeat. Crowds begin to pour in, transforming into the very character that made the place special. There is also a psychological aspect to consider. Faraway locations showcased in films and series frequently become aspirational dream destinations. But when those travel goals remain out of reach, frustration can quietly set in. In an age where social media constantly flaunts picture-perfect holidays, it becomes increasingly difficult not to compare or care.
And yet, despite its drawbacks, screen tourism continues to resonate with the reality of travel. At its core, it bridges the gap between fantasy and reality, allowing people to step into worlds they have only seen on screen. For many travellers, that connection alone is reason enough to choose a destination.
At the end of the day, the impact of screen tourism depends solely on how well a destination is managed. With effective crowd control, sustainable planning, and proper maintenance, it can become a powerful driver of economic growth while preserving the very charm that attracted visitors in the first place.
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