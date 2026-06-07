Screen tourism: A boon or bane for the spectacular destinations?

Sometimes, a film leaves us talking about its gripping storyline while other times, it’s the stunning landscapes, charming towns, or dreamy beaches that linger on our minds long after the credits roll. Before we know it, we're adding those destinations to our travel wish lists, hoping to recreate a memorable on-screen moment of our own. And that’s what the growing phenomenon of screen tourism really is.

Chasing movie magic: How screen tourism is changing the way we travel

From the magical Scottish highlands in Harry Potter to the breathtaking views of Spain in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, we have all had our “I wish I could go there” moment. Destinations like these soon see a surge in tourism after the hit show or movie makes it to the Instagram-worthy aesthetics. Fans arrive eager to relive memorable moments, recreate famous scenes, and step into the shoes of the characters they watched on screen.

But the bigger question remains: is screen tourism truly helping us, or are we becoming victims of its unintended consequences?

There is no denying that screen tourism has plenty going for it. It boosts local economies, shines a spotlight on lesser-known destinations, and often puts offbeat locations on the global travel map. For many communities, the influx of visitors can create opportunities that were once unimaginable.