Explore Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri beyond the alphonso mango orchards

Built in 1910, the elegant red-brick structure was used by the British to exile Thibaw Min, the last king of Burma, now Myanmar. Distinguished by its symmetrical design and Burmese pagoda-style roofs, the palace today houses a small archaeological museum that sheds light on the region’s history.

A short distance away stands Ratnadurg Fort, also known as Bhagwati Fort. This imposing horseshoe-shaped stronghold is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides, creating dramatic coastal vistas. Visitors can stroll along its broad stone ramparts while taking in panoramic views of the shoreline.