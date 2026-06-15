5 unforgettable experiences in Bihar beyond the Mahabodhi Temple

If you are visiting Bihar and are done listing the top tourist places, then here are five hidden experiences that you must not miss. From royal palaces to ancient public storage systems, from a getaway in the hills to invoking your inner peace, experience them all.
5 hidden experiences in Bihar that you must not miss
Translating to a circular house in English, Golghar is one of the iconic destinations when in Patna. What might seem as a singular mound structure rising from the ground is actually a saviour of civilizations. Golghar is a granary built by Captain John Garstin in the year 1786, soon after the famine of 1770. One can notice a serpentine staircase going across the structure. Climbing up those stairs gives a fantastic view of the Ganges flowing by and the city of Patna. Today, there is a recreational park built around it and people often come here to see the grand remnant of the past along with a leisurely stroll around the campus.
Once you are done roaming the precincts of the Nalanda University Ruins take some time off and visit the Wat Thai Temple Monastery nearby. The colourful gateway and the absolutely peaceful environment inside helps you cope up with stress and inner peace. While the space is used by monks as their accommodation and place of learning, it does allow tourists to visit the campus and temple as well.
A seat of royalty, education and spirituality, the Darbhanga House is one of the popular destinations in Bihar. It was designed by Charles Munt around the Ganges ghat and houses the Devi Kali temple. Part of the building was donated to the Patna University by the royal family, who promoted education and now houses classes for the students. But the Darbhanga house is open for tourists and attracts large numbers every year due to its grandeur and opulence.
Where else can you get the thrill of both adventure sports and spotting the wildlife up close but the Rajgir Safari? This emerging eco-tourism spot of the Eastern region is located in the Vaibhargiri and Songiri hills. Apart from animal safari, one can try their luck in adventure sports like zip lining, biking and more. Activities like a visit to the butterfly park, cactus garden or the archery camp have garnered attention among the young crowd. Moreover, the suspended glass bridge which comes with a view of the hills and forests for updating your social media photographs, shouldn’t be missed either.
After visiting royal palaces, forest safaris and monasteries, it’s time to turn the spotlight on the folk art of Bihar. Nestled within the villages of the Bhojpur region of Bihar, is the Pidhiya paintings which are still being kept alive by the women of the family. These vibrant wall paintings which depict the simple everyday lives and the mundane, are given extra-ordinary face value when hand-drawn by the women on house walls and utensils during festivals and other special occasions.