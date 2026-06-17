Hemis Festival Ladakh: Watch how this cold desert transforms into a riot of colours

Those who have been stalling their Ladakh visit for a long despite, despite having the Union Territory on their bucket list, now is the right time to put the plan into action. With the Hemis Festival preparations in full swing for its kick off on June 24, this is one colourful extravaganza you wouldn’t want to miss. The two-day festival is expected to take place on June 24 and 25 at the Hemis Monastery situated around 45 kms from Leh.

For those unversed with this festival, it is held in occurrence with the Tibetan calendar in order to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava, who is renowned for the spread of Vajrayana Buddhism. Over two-days the Monastery turns into a celebratory field with colourful dancers, traditional performances, tourists flocking in large numbers, devotees coming over to offer prayers and Buddhist chants that offer peace to the mind even while being surrounded by noise and conundrums.

The Hemis Festival serves a paradise for those who love to explore local culture and tradition. Apart from the ongoing Buddhist rituals, prayers, and blessings, one cannot miss the Cham dance. Performers wear large Cham masks that depict vibrant motifs from Buddhist traditions. They wear colourful clothes and perform various scenes or tales from Buddhist philosophy. People gather from near and far to enjoy this performance every year.