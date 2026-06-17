Hemis Festival Ladakh: Watch how this cold desert transforms into a riot of colours

When you think about Leh and Ladakh, your vision automatically shifts towards rocky, barren stretches of land with fierce mountains and hills rising from the sides. In this cold desert with the sun looming above, everything seems to have a neutral palette. But wait, have you heard that festivals and celebrations turn this almost-barren land to a spectacular show of colours? One such prominent festival is the Hemis Festival and as it kicks off this year on June 24, here are reasons enough why you should not miss it.
Those who have been stalling their Ladakh visit for a long despite, despite having the Union Territory on their bucket list, now is the right time to put the plan into action. With the Hemis Festival preparations in full swing for its kick off on June 24, this is one colourful extravaganza you wouldn’t want to miss. The two-day festival is expected to take place on June 24 and 25 at the Hemis Monastery situated around 45 kms from Leh.
For those unversed with this festival, it is held in occurrence with the Tibetan calendar in order to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava, who is renowned for the spread of Vajrayana Buddhism. Over two-days the Monastery turns into a celebratory field with colourful dancers, traditional performances, tourists flocking in large numbers, devotees coming over to offer prayers and Buddhist chants that offer peace to the mind even while being surrounded by noise and conundrums.
The Hemis Festival serves a paradise for those who love to explore local culture and tradition. Apart from the ongoing Buddhist rituals, prayers, and blessings, one cannot miss the Cham dance. Performers wear large Cham masks that depict vibrant motifs from Buddhist traditions. They wear colourful clothes and perform various scenes or tales from Buddhist philosophy. People gather from near and far to enjoy this performance every year.
What to keep in mind while visiting the Hemis Festival?
If you are planning a visit, then remember that high altitude, extreme cold and reduced oxygen levels are regular occurrence in Leh. Thus, it is always advised to reach two to three days before so that the body can acclimatise to the surroundings. Moreover, it is best to keep at least five to seven days in hand where you can acclimatize, check out the surrounding spots and then visit the Festival as part of your pre-decided itinerary.
For the festival itself, arrive early in the morning so that you can peacefully see the preparations and get an unblocked view of the courtyard which is the epicenter of the festivities. If you are travelling on the day of the festival, then keep spare time in hand as traffic tends to pick up for the festival. Also, visitors are expected to dress modestly and behave respectfully during the religious ceremonies.