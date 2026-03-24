Into the hairpin roads of Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Nestled along the lush green hills of Tamil Nadu sits a quiet town of Valparai, where air feels refreshing and time makes its own rules. As the winding hairpin roads take an uphill curve, each bend is marked by a huge board with animals and numbers, and with that countdown know that you are entering into the closest off-beat hill town from the bustling city of Bengaluru.

Weekend escape from Bengaluru: A journey through Valparai’s serpentine roads

Escaping the chaos of the city on the weekends have always been the cravings for all the travel enthusiasts but most of the weekend trails end up at Nandi Hills for the Bengaluru people. This weekend take a detour and book a bus to Pollachi, a town less known to the tech city’s crowd.

Hop onto the regular night bus from Bengaluru and let the hums of the chaotic city slowly fade away and wake up to the so-called Coconut capital of India, Pollachi. After you get down at the bus stop, get yourself a nice cup of coffee but don’t get too comfortable. That’s not the real treat. Take another bus, a local one of course, enroute to Valparai, a breathtaking hill station tucked away in Tamil Nadu’s Annamalai hills.

As the first ray of dawn strikes, the real charisma begins. The bus climbs up a total of 40 bends, each one a delightful scenery in itself. Soon, down below the huge blue Aliyar dam becomes the centre point of the scene, strategically breaking the colours of the charming green hills.