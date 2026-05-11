Desi dupes for global destinations? From Dubai to Alaska, India has alternatives for it all!

As tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, the world wakes up to a new crisis almost every day. Amid growing global uncertainty, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to contribute towards reviving India’s economy in simple yet impactful ways, one of them being to travel less abroad and rediscover the beauty within the country itself. But the question remains: Can India truly offer the same serene getaway that travellers often seek overseas?
Amidst this ongoing crisis, let’s choose to build our nation back by investing in local off-beat destinations with the perfect feels of the scenic abroad towns.
Tucked away in the midst of the vast Thar desert, Khimsar in Rajasthan unfolds like a forgotten story — a quiet desert village where centuries of history linger amid golden dunes and timeless architecture. Luxury exists effortlessly alongside heritage in the heart of sand dunes. As the dusk approaches, watch the sun colour the sky in hues of orange and pink, experience Rajasthani folk dance and look up for a breathtaking star-filled sky.
Himachal Pradesh is among the top most places for a breathtaking Europe-like getaway. Chitkul in Himachal, the last village near the Indo-Tibet border, brings about a sleepy alpine town in Eastern Europe to life. Time slows down in the lush green meadow and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.
If the highland of Scotland or Ireland calls you, take a trip to the Dzükou Valley resting on the border of Nagaland and Manipur. Trekking through the lush greenery feels more like a walk into a fantasy novel where Frodo Baggins from the Lord of the Rings might just come out.
This remote heart-shaped island off the coast of Karnataka, brings a blue and turquoise fantasy to life. The crystal clear water resembles the tourist loving countries like Maldives and Thailand. Dive into the pristine waters and explore corals, hundreds of fishes and isolation so pure that leaves a mark on your soul.
Nestled up in the highlands of Ladakh, Hemis National Park brings a unique experience to life. Instead of dense forests, you get vast, barren mountains, frozen rivers, and dramatic silence in the name of safari. And no traditional jeeps are allowed, hike through the snow covered region and spot snow leopards and other wildlife. Bring that The Secret Life of Walter Mitty scene to life!
The wild spirit of Africa comes alive in the forests of Gir National Park, where lions roam freely in their natural habitat and jungle safaris wind through dense, untamed trails, evoking the raw, Serengeti-like thrill of the wild in every moment.