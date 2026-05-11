Desi dupes for global destinations? From Dubai to Alaska, India has alternatives for it all!

As tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, the world wakes up to a new crisis almost every day. Amid growing global uncertainty, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to contribute towards reviving India’s economy in simple yet impactful ways, one of them being to travel less abroad and rediscover the beauty within the country itself. But the question remains: Can India truly offer the same serene getaway that travellers often seek overseas?

Skip the world tour and travel to these Indian destinations

Amidst this ongoing crisis, let’s choose to build our nation back by investing in local off-beat destinations with the perfect feels of the scenic abroad towns.