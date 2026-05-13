4 iconic hotels where celebs stay during the Cannes film festival

This hotel sits a bit far from the venue, at around 30 minutes via car, but its aesthetics and luxury beats the distance. Back in 1869, the hotel first opened as a serene retreat for writers seeking inspiration and a peaceful escape. Later, in 1889, it officially opened its doors to the public as a luxury hotel, and ever since, it has been synonymous with timeless elegance and Riviera glamour. Securing a reservation especially during the film festival is an achievement in itself. The hotel is loved for its infinity pool carved into the rocks overlooking the Mediterranean, its lush pine-covered estate, and its ultra-exclusive atmosphere.

So if you ever get a chance to visit these hotels, which one will it be?