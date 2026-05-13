4 iconic hotels where celebs stay during the Cannes film festival

Every year, as May arrives, the glamorous city of Cannes transforms into the ultimate hub of cinema and luxury for the iconic Cannes Film Festival. Filmmakers, global celebrities, and cinema lovers from around the world gather here, dressed in breathtaking Haute Couture, to celebrate the magic of cinema in true grandeur. And since the festival spans several days, some of Cannes’ most luxurious and iconic hotels welcome celebrities into opulent suites, breathtaking sea-facing rooms, and ultra-exclusive parties throughout their stay.
Famed as one of the most preferred stays in Cannes by the celebs, this hotel serves opulent luxury with an atmosphere of elite socialization. The strategic location of the hotel that sits a short walk from the venue Palais des Festivals, makes it one of the most convenient stays. Over the years, big names like Alia Bhatt, Halle Berry, Aishwarya Rai, Bella Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Bruce Willis, and Priyanka Chopra, among others, have stayed here during the event.
History has its name etched in the walls of this hotel. Back in the day when the city was debuting for this iconic yearly film festival, this hotel hosted the whole event within its old casino. Their focus was purely on the success of the festival rather than post publicity. Only eight journalists were present at the event and yet that modest gathering made the hotel one of the most beloved decades later. Some of the most attractive features of this hotel include distinctive domes, historic façade, and sweeping sea views. Grace Kelly, Cary Grant, Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise are among the popular personalities who have been regulars during the film festival.
For decades, this hotel has been a crowd favourite in Cannes. It stands right adjacent to the event venue Palais des Festivals which makes it even more appealing. The hotel itself is a symbol of old-world Riviera luxury, bringing the French charm to life through its old architecture. With its grand sea-facing suites, private terraces overlooking the Mediterranean, and high-level services, the hotel has slowly built a huge name for itself. Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp among others have been the guests in this hotel.
This hotel sits a bit far from the venue, at around 30 minutes via car, but its aesthetics and luxury beats the distance. Back in 1869, the hotel first opened as a serene retreat for writers seeking inspiration and a peaceful escape. Later, in 1889, it officially opened its doors to the public as a luxury hotel, and ever since, it has been synonymous with timeless elegance and Riviera glamour. Securing a reservation especially during the film festival is an achievement in itself. The hotel is loved for its infinity pool carved into the rocks overlooking the Mediterranean, its lush pine-covered estate, and its ultra-exclusive atmosphere.
So if you ever get a chance to visit these hotels, which one will it be?