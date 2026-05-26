Here's everything to know about Thailand's 5-year visa for Digital Nomads and remote workers

As the world moves closer to digitally enhanced work culture, we often crave to escape into the heart of nature and then deal with deadlines. Thailand has worked up to just that and has introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) in 2024 where digital nomads and backpackers can stay for up to 5 years in the country and enjoy the islands through fun activities and cheaper entry and exit options.
In a move to enrich the economy of the stunning islands of the beach country, Thailand has come up with a fun solution. Digital nomads, freelancers, remote workers, and even people travelling to Thailand and planning to stay for a longer period, can avail the DTV which has a span of 5 years.
But the catch here is not all the foreigners applying for the visa will be applicable. Aside from the regular clearance, the eligibility of the applicants will be higher if they participate in activities like Muay Thai training, Thai cooking courses, wellness programmes, or cultural learning in the country. This smart move will not only help the foreigners learn a new skill but also be beneficial for the country on the global stage.
The visa will let travellers stay in the country for 180 days initially and will have an extension for another 180 days that will cost up to 1,900 Thai Baht. However, the visa is valid for 5 years and has multiple-entry options. So, you can leave and re-enter to reset your 180-day stay limit. The cost of the visa is 10,000 THB or INR 29,305, depending on the conversion rate.
The visa is best for people who want to learn the cultural side of the country or indulge in basic educational activities. According to the Thai embassy, this visa works best for the ones, “with plans to attend Thai boxing or cooking classes, participate in sports training, undergo medical treatments, take short-term educational courses, take part in seminars, or join artistic or musical festivals.”
Applications can usually be submitted through Thailand’s official e-visa portal or via authorised visa service providers like BLS centres across India.
The eligibility criteria for the visa depends on the following:
Applicants must usually:
Be at least 20 years old
Hold a valid passport
Meet the financial requirements [500,000 THB (INR14 to 15 lakh) in liquid funds, depending on the exchange rate]
Belong to an eligible visa category
Candidates must show the following documents
Bank statements from the last 3-6 months
Salary slips showing regular income
Employment contracts
Savings certificates or fixed deposits
A passport with at least six months' validity
Passport-sized photographs
Documents related to the activity or programme in Thailand
Accommodation proof in Thailand
Health insurance documents
Police clearance certificate, in some cases
Overall, this visa offers frequent travellers and digital nomads the convenience of long-term stays without the hassle of applying for visas repeatedly.