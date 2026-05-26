Here's everything to know about Thailand's 5-year visa for Digital Nomads and remote workers

As the world moves closer to digitally enhanced work culture, we often crave to escape into the heart of nature and then deal with deadlines. Thailand has worked up to just that and has introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) in 2024 where digital nomads and backpackers can stay for up to 5 years in the country and enjoy the islands through fun activities and cheaper entry and exit options.

Thailand opens doors to long-term Travellers with its DTV visa

In a move to enrich the economy of the stunning islands of the beach country, Thailand has come up with a fun solution. Digital nomads, freelancers, remote workers, and even people travelling to Thailand and planning to stay for a longer period, can avail the DTV which has a span of 5 years.

But the catch here is not all the foreigners applying for the visa will be applicable. Aside from the regular clearance, the eligibility of the applicants will be higher if they participate in activities like Muay Thai training, Thai cooking courses, wellness programmes, or cultural learning in the country. This smart move will not only help the foreigners learn a new skill but also be beneficial for the country on the global stage.