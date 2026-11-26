Italy has no shortage of places that demand to be seen. There are famous cities, celebrated coastlines and hill towns that have become familiar fixtures on travel itineraries. Umbria, tucked between Tuscany, Lazio and Le Marche, offers a slightly different proposition. It is a region to spend time in rather than simply pass through, with its medieval towns, wooded hills, olive groves and food traditions rooted in the surrounding countryside.
Why Umbria is worth slowing down for
Known as Italy's green heart, Umbria is the country's only region that is both landlocked and without a coastline. Its landscape shifts between the Apennine mountains, broad valleys, forests and agricultural plains. The towns are part of the appeal, too. Perugia, the regional capital, has a lively university culture and a historic centre built around narrow streets and grand squares. Assisi is known internationally for its connection to St Francis and its remarkable churches, while Spello, Gubbio and Orvieto offer a quieter look at the region's architecture and history. Rather than attempting to cover them all in a few days, visitors can choose one town as a base and explore the surrounding countryside at a more comfortable pace.
Food is one of the strongest reasons to stay. Umbrian cooking is closely connected to its agricultural traditions, and many of its best-known ingredients come from the hills and forests. Olive oil is central to the region's identity. The olive-growing belt between Assisi and Spoleto is particularly important, with groves spread across the hills around towns such as Trevi, Spello and Campello sul Clitunno. The oil is known for its robust, fruity character and is often enjoyed simply with bread, beans or vegetables. Autumn, when olives are harvested and taken to the mills, is an especially interesting time to understand this part of the region's food culture.
Further south, Norcia has a long association with pork butchery. The word norcino, used for a pork butcher, comes from the town's name, and the area is known for its cured meats, including Prosciutto di Norcia. The Valnerina, the valley through which the River Nera runs, is also associated with black truffles, cheeses, saffron and trout. Truffles are gathered in the surrounding woods, while local kitchens use them in pasta, sauces and other preparations. These are ingredients that have shaped the region's cooking over generations, rather than additions to a menu created for visitors.
Umbria's quieter food traditions are just as interesting. The small lentils grown on the plains of Castelluccio di Norcia are among its best-known agricultural products. Cultivated on a high plateau in the Sibillini Mountains, they are used in soups and simple country dishes. Around Lake Trasimeno, a different pantry takes shape. The lake's fishing traditions have influenced local cooking, with tegamaccio, a slow-cooked fish soup, among the dishes associated with the area. The tiny fagiolina del Trasimeno, a local bean, is another regional speciality, often served simply with olive oil.
There is plenty to do beyond the table. Walking routes connect villages, monasteries and stretches of countryside, including paths associated with St Francis and St Benedict. Lake Trasimeno offers opportunities to explore its islands and lakeside settlements, while the hills around Spoleto and Assisi are suited to walks through olive groves and woodland. Local markets, seasonal festivals and small food producers provide a way to understand how the region's traditions continue to be part of everyday life.
Umbria is not without its popular destinations or busy tourist seasons. But its appeal is not dependent on a long list of attractions. A few days in one town, time spent exploring the surrounding landscape and an interest in what grows and is made locally can offer a fuller picture of the region. It is a reminder that travel does not always have to involve moving on. Sometimes, getting to know a place means giving it more than a day.