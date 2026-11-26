Italy has no shortage of places that demand to be seen. There are famous cities, celebrated coastlines and hill towns that have become familiar fixtures on travel itineraries. Umbria, tucked between Tuscany, Lazio and Le Marche, offers a slightly different proposition. It is a region to spend time in rather than simply pass through, with its medieval towns, wooded hills, olive groves and food traditions rooted in the surrounding countryside.

Why Umbria is worth slowing down for

Known as Italy's green heart, Umbria is the country's only region that is both landlocked and without a coastline. Its landscape shifts between the Apennine mountains, broad valleys, forests and agricultural plains. The towns are part of the appeal, too. Perugia, the regional capital, has a lively university culture and a historic centre built around narrow streets and grand squares. Assisi is known internationally for its connection to St Francis and its remarkable churches, while Spello, Gubbio and Orvieto offer a quieter look at the region's architecture and history. Rather than attempting to cover them all in a few days, visitors can choose one town as a base and explore the surrounding countryside at a more comfortable pace.

Food is one of the strongest reasons to stay. Umbrian cooking is closely connected to its agricultural traditions, and many of its best-known ingredients come from the hills and forests. Olive oil is central to the region's identity. The olive-growing belt between Assisi and Spoleto is particularly important, with groves spread across the hills around towns such as Trevi, Spello and Campello sul Clitunno. The oil is known for its robust, fruity character and is often enjoyed simply with bread, beans or vegetables. Autumn, when olives are harvested and taken to the mills, is an especially interesting time to understand this part of the region's food culture.