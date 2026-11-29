Some places are best understood slowly, and Sri Lanka's hill country is one of them, the best way to explore may be to leave the train behind for a while. Beyond the famous views from the railway carriage, a network of estate roads and village paths winds through tea-covered slopes, along forest edges and into settlements where plantation life carries on much as it has for generations. The Pekoe Trail stitches these paths into one long journey through the central highlands.
The route begins in the Hanthana hills near Kandy and ends at Pedro Estate in Nuwara Eliya, covering approximately 300 kilometres across 22 stages. Walkers can tackle a single stage or spend several days on the trail, moving between tea-growing districts, small towns, forest reserves and open highland landscapes. Each stage offers a different glimpse of the country beyond the popular tourist circuit, and the trail rewards those who take their time.
Few stretches are as evocative as the one through Loolkandura, an estate closely tied to the beginnings of commercial tea cultivation in Sri Lanka. In 1867, Scottish planter James Taylor established a 19-acre tea plantation here, laying the foundation for an industry that would transform the island's economy and landscape. It is an essential stop for anyone curious about the history behind the label "Ceylon Tea". From Taylor's Seat, looking out over the surrounding hills, you can see just how dramatically the highlands have changed since those first plantings.
Yet the story of tea is also the story of the people who made the plantations possible. The industry grew on the labour of generations of Tamil workers brought from India during British colonial rule, and their descendants remain a significant part of the hill country's estate communities. Their work, knowledge and lives are inseparable from the landscape that visitors photograph as a postcard-perfect sea of green. Walking through these settlements is a chance to see the human history behind the tea gardens, rather than treating them simply as scenery.
Further along, the scenery shifts again. Around the Bogawantalawa Valley, tea estates roll across the slopes, while sections near Horton Plains climb towards exposed grasslands and montane forest. In the Haputale region, the trail approaches Lipton's Seat, a celebrated viewpoint associated with tea planter Thomas Lipton, where on a clear morning the hills unfold in layers across the horizon. Elsewhere, the walk towards Ella and Demodara brings you closer to villages, railway landmarks and the cultivated countryside around them.
Still, the appeal of the Pekoe Trail lies as much in what happens between the landmarks as in the views themselves. A stop at a tea factory reveals how freshly plucked leaves become the tea that reaches cups around the world. In the villages along the route, you can arrange homestays, eat meals prepared by local hosts and meet guides who know both the paths and the communities they pass through. These encounters make the journey more personal, and they give visitors a reason to spend money beyond the larger tourist towns.
That is exactly what the trail was designed to do. It was developed as part of a tourism initiative supported by the European Union and USAID, with the aim of diversifying Sri Lanka's tourism offering and creating opportunities for businesses outside its established destinations. Its creation involved connecting existing estate tracks, village footpaths and heritage routes. Local guides, accommodation providers, food businesses and small tourism operators can all benefit when walkers spend time and money along the way, and the Pekoe Trail Company, which now stewards the trail, also works with community enterprises and training initiatives.
For anyone who has seen Sri Lanka mainly through its beaches, temples and scenic train journeys, the Pekoe Trail offers another way in. It reveals a highland landscape shaped by tea, labour, migration and village life, one footpath at a time. And somewhere along the walk, between the sound of a factory at work and the sight of fresh leaves being gathered on a hillside, a cup of Ceylon tea begins to tell a much longer story.
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