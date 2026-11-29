Further along, the scenery shifts again. Around the Bogawantalawa Valley, tea estates roll across the slopes, while sections near Horton Plains climb towards exposed grasslands and montane forest. In the Haputale region, the trail approaches Lipton's Seat, a celebrated viewpoint associated with tea planter Thomas Lipton, where on a clear morning the hills unfold in layers across the horizon. Elsewhere, the walk towards Ella and Demodara brings you closer to villages, railway landmarks and the cultivated countryside around them.

Still, the appeal of the Pekoe Trail lies as much in what happens between the landmarks as in the views themselves. A stop at a tea factory reveals how freshly plucked leaves become the tea that reaches cups around the world. In the villages along the route, you can arrange homestays, eat meals prepared by local hosts and meet guides who know both the paths and the communities they pass through. These encounters make the journey more personal, and they give visitors a reason to spend money beyond the larger tourist towns.

That is exactly what the trail was designed to do. It was developed as part of a tourism initiative supported by the European Union and USAID, with the aim of diversifying Sri Lanka's tourism offering and creating opportunities for businesses outside its established destinations. Its creation involved connecting existing estate tracks, village footpaths and heritage routes. Local guides, accommodation providers, food businesses and small tourism operators can all benefit when walkers spend time and money along the way, and the Pekoe Trail Company, which now stewards the trail, also works with community enterprises and training initiatives.