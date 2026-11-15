How the Tea Horse Road shaped regional food cultures

In Tibet, tea is traditionally prepared with butter and salt rather than served as a plain infusion. Known as po cha, or butter tea, the drink is made by combining brewed tea with butter, traditionally from yak milk, and salt. Its place in Tibetan food culture offers a glimpse into the history of a trading network that carried tea across some of China's most difficult mountain terrain.

Across the mountains on China's Tea Horse Road

Known as the Cha Ma Gu Dao in Chinese, the Ancient Tea Horse Road was a network of trade routes connecting the tea-producing regions of Yunnan and Sichuan with Tibet and neighbouring areas. It was not a single continuous road, but a series of interconnected pathways used by merchants, traders and transporters. The network developed over several centuries, with tea becoming an increasingly important commodity in exchanges involving horses and other goods.

Trade across these southwestern borderlands existed before the organised tea-horse exchanges became prominent. The route's development is associated with the Tang and Song periods, while the trade became particularly important during the Ming and Qing dynasties. Chinese authorities recognised the strategic value of horses for military purposes and developed administrative systems to regulate aspects of the exchange.

Sichuan was a particularly important source of tea destined for Tibet. The region around Ya'an produced compressed tea that could be transported more easily across long distances. In Yunnan, areas associated with Pu'er tea also developed significant trading connections. Tea was processed into cakes and bricks, making it easier for pack animals to carry the commodity through mountain passes.

The exchange involved more than tea and horses. Salt, grain, textiles, medicinal products and other goods moved along different sections of the network. Communities in the highlands exchanged pastoral products for agricultural supplies, while trading towns developed into important centres for merchants and transporters.

Tea's significance in Tibet was closely connected to the region's food economy. Pastoral communities relied heavily on dairy products, meat and other foods associated with livestock rearing. Butter tea became an established part of everyday life, offering a substantial drink that could be consumed alongside meals or served to visitors.

The preparation of butter tea involves brewing tea and combining it with butter and salt. Traditionally, the mixture was churned in a cylindrical wooden container until the ingredients blended. The result is a rich, savoury drink that differs considerably from the lighter tea preparations associated with many other parts of Asia.

Tea was also consumed in other forms across the trading regions. Compressed tea was particularly useful in communities where supplies had to travel over long distances. Its durability made it a valuable commodity, while the standardised blocks were convenient for transport and exchange.