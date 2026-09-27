World Tourism Day 2026: Can AI plan your trip?

As technology continues to evolve, AI has increasingly found its way into our everyday lives, often leaving us wondering just how much of our world it could eventually influence. But while AI may seem like it can do almost everything, it is still a tool, and those who know how to navigate it can use it to their advantage. Its influence has grown so much that this year’s World Tourism Day theme also puts the spotlight on “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.” But can AI really plan a trip from start to finish?

How to make AI work for planning your next holiday

In modern day world, curating a trip has become increasingly easy with the right tools at our disposal. But no matter what happens, we still do not quite trust the AI with accurate information, let alone planning a full fledged trips. And it is also a bit unwise to actually go about your trip with the information collected just from these tools.

So, it is important to know how to deal with AI when it comes to fetching correct and realistic information. Trips are always too personal and the experiences can only be incredible if it is curated according to the personal interests and tastes. So, curate the prompts as well. Don't go about and say, "give itinerary for Europe", instead feed the chat box with the things you love to do. It can be your love for art, food, long walks, local markets, adventure activities or even quiet cafés.