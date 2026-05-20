World Bee Day 2026: Check out these 5 places for apiary tourism across the globe

Earlier, every time you used to spot a bee your instant reaction was running away from it, lest it sting you. But now, visitors are flocking together to apiary farms to see the bees making honey and going on hone trails. This World Bee Day, we take a look at the emergence of apiary tourism across the globe and what visiting an apiary entails in different off-beat tourist spots.

What does apiary tourism entail around the globe?

With a shift in experiential travelling or discovering hidden gems, people are resorting to exploring bee tourism in various hotspots around the world. Here’s a look at five most alluring places where you can visit with your adventurous mind and sweet tooth.