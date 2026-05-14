Ever wondered why hidden gems are suddenly the peak tourist destinations?

In search of new experiences: Rather than standing in a queue to get a very crowded glimpse of popular monuments, people prefer to engage in hyper local activities. These may range from attending a pottery session or visiting an art village or taking snorkeling or paragliding sessions from trusted guides or going on a safari and enjoying a meal in the middle of the forest. Sometimes, people prefer to visit a local café and observe the culture for hours on the end familiarizing themselves with the people and place.

High cost of travel: If you zero in on any popular destination and start calculating your cost, you would notice that it would take less to visit a hidden gem than going to a popular destination. This stems from the availability of home stays, hostels and guest houses which cost comparatively less. Moreover, local food stalls cuts down on your food budget. Basic in-land transportation can be adjusted to your budget with slight bargains. These help cutting down the cost of visiting a hidden gem. Moreover, with better connectivity, hidden gems are also becoming easily reachable nowadays.

Status symbol: If you are a passionate traveller, then your respect isn’t determined by whether you have visited Paris or Mauritius. Rather, it can be measured now by revealing, if you have had experiential journeys across a tea garden or a coffee plantation or seen the Northern Lights or visited a certain tribal belt and observed their lifestyle.