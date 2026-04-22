This hidden gem near Bengaluru will surprise you!

Escape the city with a refreshing weekend trip from Bengaluru to Valparai. Start your journey with an overnight KSRTC bus to Pollachi, then hop on a local bus to Valparai — one of South India’s most scenic hill routes. From misty tea estates to cascading waterfalls and serene landscapes, Valparai offers the perfect offbeat retreat for nature lovers and road trip enthusiasts. Whether you're chasing peace or adventure, this hidden gem delivers it all.