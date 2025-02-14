Dazzling jewellery gifts for Valentine's Day

Say “I love you” with a little sparkle from Luna Diamonds. Their exclusive new collection features stunning pink diamonds — a rare and timeless symbol of romance that will have you swooning. Known for their soft, blush hue, pink diamonds radiate love, passion, and elegance. From rings to earrings, Luna’s designs are set in 18K gold and crafted with ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds. Whether it's for a milestone moment or just because, this collection is a glowing tribute to love and commitment.

Price starts at Rs 35,000. Available online.