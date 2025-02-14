Dazzling jewellery gifts for Valentine's Day

Looking for the perfect gift that says ‘I love you’ without saying it out loud? We’ve got you covered with these dazzling pieces that will steal your heart (and theirs) this Valentine’s Day!
Every love story begins with a name, and BlueStone’s Two-Way ‘S’ Pendant from the Script Collection is the perfect way to wear yours close to your heart. Designed for personalisation, this elegant pendant lets you flaunt your bond in a way that’s uniquely yours. One letter, one love, one unforgettable gift!
Price on request. Available online.
Say “I love you” with a little sparkle from Luna Diamonds. Their exclusive new collection features stunning pink diamonds — a rare and timeless symbol of romance that will have you swooning. Known for their soft, blush hue, pink diamonds radiate love, passion, and elegance. From rings to earrings, Luna’s designs are set in 18K gold and crafted with ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds. Whether it's for a milestone moment or just because, this collection is a glowing tribute to love and commitment.
Price starts at Rs 35,000. Available online.
Looking for a ring that’s just as sweet as your relationship? The Heart You Ring from SIMSUM Fine Jewellery is a dainty must-have for every jewellery lover. Versatile and chic, it’s the perfect addition to your collection. Pair it with dainty bracelets or stack it up for an even bolder look. It’s love in every detail — and it goes with everything!
Priced at Rs 24,000. Available online.
If you’re searching for a deeply personal and romantic piece, Manaal Fine Jewellery’s Valentine’s Day collection is calling your name. With rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that ooze romance and elegance, these pieces can be customised to reflect your unique bond. After all, when it comes to love, no detail is too small.
Price on request. Available online.
Get ready to steal the spotlight this Valentine’s Day with Birdhichand’s sparkling diamond pieces set in rubies and emeralds. Whether you’re gifting her delicate ruby earrings or a classic bracelet, or surprising him with an artful brooch, these pieces are as timeless as your love story. The intricate craftsmanship will make your gift last forever — just like your love.
Price on request. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with the MMTC-PAMP Rose Pendant, a timeless gift crafted in pure 24K gold (999.9 purity). Featuring an intricate rose design with 108 large petals and 1,008 small petals, this pendant symbolizes eternal love. The rose holds deep cultural significance in religions like Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam, making it a perfect choice for this romantic occasion. Weighing 2 grams, this oval-shaped pendant is not just a piece of jewelry but a lasting symbol of affection. Gift it to your beloved or a cherished couple, marking their love with lasting elegance and beauty.
Price on request. Available online.
Looking for a last-minute Valentine's gift? The Jaypore Women Gold S Hook Brass Necklace Set is the perfect choice! Crafted in gold-toned brass, this stunning set features sparkling glass stones and a sleek, modern design. It's a thoughtful, elegant gift that will surprise and delight your loved one. Whether it's for a romantic dinner or just to show how much you care, this necklace set is the ultimate accessory she'll love. Make this Valentine’s Day extra special with this chic gesture of affection.
Priced at Rs 3,790. Available online.