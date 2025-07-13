What is trashbagging and how is it fun?

Trashbagging isn’t exactly OSHA-approved

The speed you pick up depends on the steepness of the hill and the slickness of the ground, which can be unpredictable. And unlike a proper sled, there's no steering mechanism. That means bumps, bruises, and the occasional muddy wipeout are all part of the game. But if you're up for it, who is to say 'no' to you?

That said, it’s safer when done with some common sense. Choose a grassy, obstacle-free slope (no rocks, trees, or sudden drops). Avoid trash bags that are too thin or easily tear. Always wear long sleeves and pants to avoid friction burns or cuts.

In fact, doubling up on bags or using heavy-duty contractor bags can give a smoother (and more durable) ride.

Trashbagging is one of those spontaneous outdoor activities that likely evolved from a mix of childhood boredom, creative improvisation and the human desire to slide down stuff for fun.

However, recent social media traction, particularly on TikTok, has turned it into a "thing,” complete with hashtags like #trashbaggingchallenge and tutorials on how to achieve maximum glide.

In colder climates, some have even adapted trashbagging for snowy hills, adding a twist to winter fun for those without sleds.

This trend taps into a nostalgic kind of joy. It's like running at maximum speed during break time or tricycling through your household or splashing in rain water. It’s silly, spontaneous, and doesn’t require expensive equipment or much planning.

If your mental health is sliding downhill, you can now literally try sliding down a hill to see if it helps. You're welcome.