What is trashbagging and how is it fun?

Have you ever just randomly wanted to slide down a hill? Well, now you can actually let your intrusive thoughts win. There's a new trend called trashbagging, and it has nothing to do with being eco-friendly and everything to do with fun. Think happy chaotic.
Think of it as sledding… minus the sled. Anyone can do it, if you're near a hill that is!
This recreational activity is exactly what it sounds like: sliding down natural slopes while using a trash bag as your only gear. Often done during the wetter months or in places where the grass is slick from rain or morning dew, the bag acts as a barrier between you and the ground, reducing friction just enough to send you gliding downhill.
It’s low-budget, low-commitment, and high on the adrenaline. It’s also increasingly being documented on TikTok and Instagram, with teens, outdoor adventurers, and bored college students turning hillsides into makeshift theme parks.
The speed you pick up depends on the steepness of the hill and the slickness of the ground, which can be unpredictable. And unlike a proper sled, there's no steering mechanism. That means bumps, bruises, and the occasional muddy wipeout are all part of the game. But if you're up for it, who is to say 'no' to you?
That said, it’s safer when done with some common sense. Choose a grassy, obstacle-free slope (no rocks, trees, or sudden drops). Avoid trash bags that are too thin or easily tear. Always wear long sleeves and pants to avoid friction burns or cuts.
In fact, doubling up on bags or using heavy-duty contractor bags can give a smoother (and more durable) ride.
Trashbagging is one of those spontaneous outdoor activities that likely evolved from a mix of childhood boredom, creative improvisation and the human desire to slide down stuff for fun.
However, recent social media traction, particularly on TikTok, has turned it into a "thing,” complete with hashtags like #trashbaggingchallenge and tutorials on how to achieve maximum glide.
In colder climates, some have even adapted trashbagging for snowy hills, adding a twist to winter fun for those without sleds.
This trend taps into a nostalgic kind of joy. It's like running at maximum speed during break time or tricycling through your household or splashing in rain water. It’s silly, spontaneous, and doesn’t require expensive equipment or much planning.
If your mental health is sliding downhill, you can now literally try sliding down a hill to see if it helps. You're welcome.