The surprising benefits of spending time alone

Author André Gide once observed, “The fear of finding oneself alone—that is what they suffer from—and so they don’t find themselves at all.”

While solitude is often mistaken for loneliness, studies show that when we choose to be alone, it can be a enriching experience, boosting our mental well-being, sparking creativity, and fostering meaningful personal growth.

Solitude has its benefits

In her autobiography, the French writer Colette (1966) wrote, “There are days when solitude is heady wine that intoxicates you, others when it is a bitter tonic, and still others when it is a poison that makes you beat your head against the wall."

Solitude is not the same as loneliness. While loneliness is an unwanted state of isolation, solitude is a conscious choice to be alone with one’s thoughts. It provides a mental space free from distractions, allowing for deeper self-reflection and clarity.