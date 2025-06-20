Less rave, more retreat: Why millennials and Gen Z are embracing soft clubbing

What’s on Gen Z’s ideal date checklist nowadays? A meaningful conversation over lattes? Check. Golden hour lighting flooding the café? Double check. With Sabrina Carpenter softly playing in the background, it’s giving main character energy. This generation is known not just for prioritizing work-life balance but also for embracing a more health-conscious lifestyle.

For a generation that thrives on wellness, self-expression, and curated vibes, traditional clubbing feels, well… outdated. Why scream over music in heels that hurt, when you can sip an oat milk latte under fairy lights while vibing to ambient house?

What exactly is 'soft clubbing'?

But who exactly are these people? They are the ones who makes sipping matcha, journaling, and heading to Pilates look effortlessly cool. Think clear skin, sculpted bodies, mindful mornings, and productive routines. Inspired by this aesthetic, Gen Z is making conscious choices—from ditching alcohol to swapping late-night parties for early evening hangouts.