How Gen Z is bringing back book bars

Book bars are cosy places where people can enjoy both good books and good drinks. These spaces are a mix between a bookshop and a café or bar, where you can browse books, sip coffee, enjoy a glass of wine, or even have a cocktail. They offer a relaxed, welcoming vibe – and right now, Gen Z is helping to bring them back in style.
Book bars have existed for years, but they are now becoming popular again in cities around the world. Unlike quiet libraries, today’s book bars are lively and social. They are places where people can meet, talk, read, and feel part of a community. With the lookout for third spaces and concepts like supper clubs gaining momentum we've established that Gen Z loves experiences that feel real and personal, and book bars are perfect for that.
This generation is also known for supporting local businesses and caring about diversity. Many book bars today focus on books by new writers, women, and voices from different cultures. This collaboration is a win-win situation as it serves Gen Z’s passion for fairness and fresh ideas and the growth of local artists.
Reading has become cool again especially due to TikTok’s ‘BookTok’ community. Young people are sharing their favourite books, building book clubs, and encouraging others to read. Book bars fit perfectly into this trend. Many of them now host fun events like poetry nights, open mics, and creative workshops, making them more than just shops – they’re friendly, creative hangouts, where community can be built on shared interests.
At a time when life often feels rushed and online, book bars offer something slower and more meaningful. Thanks to Gen Z, these beautiful spaces are finding new life – and they’re turning reading into something social, stylish, and full of connection.
