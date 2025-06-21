How Gen Z is bringing back book bars

Book bars are cosy places where people can enjoy both good books and good drinks. These spaces are a mix between a bookshop and a café or bar, where you can browse books, sip coffee, enjoy a glass of wine, or even have a cocktail. They offer a relaxed, welcoming vibe – and right now, Gen Z is helping to bring them back in style.

How book bars are a perfect match for Gen Z

Book bars have existed for years, but they are now becoming popular again in cities around the world. Unlike quiet libraries, today’s book bars are lively and social. They are places where people can meet, talk, read, and feel part of a community. With the lookout for third spaces and concepts like supper clubs gaining momentum we've established that Gen Z loves experiences that feel real and personal, and book bars are perfect for that.

This generation is also known for supporting local businesses and caring about diversity. Many book bars today focus on books by new writers, women, and voices from different cultures. This collaboration is a win-win situation as it serves Gen Z’s passion for fairness and fresh ideas and the growth of local artists.