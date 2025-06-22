3 easy ways to cut down on your AC bill this summer

It's tempting to leave the air con on all day with the heat and humidity rising outdoors. But staying cool doesn’t have to come at a high cost. With just a few smart adjustments, you can enjoy a comfortable home and a lighter utility bill.
Set your AC at the 'right' temperature
You don’t need to freeze to feel cool. The ideal temperature for both comfort and efficiency is around 24–26°C. For every degree you lower beyond this, your AC has to work harder, increasing energy use.
Many people set their thermostat to 18°C, thinking it will cool the room faster, but it won’t. Stick to 24°C and feel the difference in your monthly bill.
Ceiling or table fans don’t actually cool the room, they cool you. Pairing your AC with a fan helps distribute cool air more efficiently, allowing you to raise the thermostat by a couple of degrees without feeling the difference. This simple combo can significantly cut your cooling costs.
Close curtains during the day
Direct sunlight can dramatically increase indoor temperatures, forcing your AC to work overtime. Keep curtains or blinds closed during the hottest part of the day, especially on sun-facing windows. Better yet, use blackout curtains or reflective blinds to reduce heat absorption. This passive method can lower room temperature by 2–3 degrees naturally.
Other than these steps, make sure to run regular checks and clean your air con to keep the equipment(s) running well.