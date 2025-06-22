3 easy ways to cut down on your AC bill this summer

It's tempting to leave the air con on all day with the heat and humidity rising outdoors. But staying cool doesn’t have to come at a high cost. With just a few smart adjustments, you can enjoy a comfortable home and a lighter utility bill.

Here are three simple, effective ways to reduce your AC expenses without sacrificing comfort

Set your AC at the 'right' temperature

You don’t need to freeze to feel cool. The ideal temperature for both comfort and efficiency is around 24–26°C. For every degree you lower beyond this, your AC has to work harder, increasing energy use.

Many people set their thermostat to 18°C, thinking it will cool the room faster, but it won’t. Stick to 24°C and feel the difference in your monthly bill.