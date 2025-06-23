Is punk fashion still rebellious or just another trend?

Scroll on social media today and you’ll find countless videos of people adding punk touches to their everyday outfits from studded belts, chunky boots, safety pins, to spiked jewellery. And it's generally styled with casual jeans and even soft, feminine looks. Once again punk fashion is everywhere, but this time it’s being altered by social media. But the real question is: does this playful accessorising water down punk’s rebellious roots, or does it actually keep its spirit alive in new ways?

Punk fashion first exploded in the 1970s as a fierce protest against society’s rules. Torn jeans, leather jackets, and safety pins weren’t just style choices—they were loud statements of anger, rebellion, and non-conformity. Punk belonged to outsiders who wanted to break the system.

As punk accessorising floods social media, is its meaning lost or made stronger?

Some argue that turning punk into just another fashion trend, something you can buy in high-street shops or copy from social media, weakens its original meaning. When punk elements are mixed into everyday style just to look cool, they can lose their power as protest symbols.