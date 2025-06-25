Myth or fact? Common phone battery beliefs debunked

We use our smartphones constantly, but how much do we really know about taking care of their batteries? You've probably heard advice like ‘never overcharge your phone’ or ‘avoid third-party chargers’ but is there truth to these claims?

Let’s bust some myths and uncover the facts

Using third-party chargers damages the battery

Verdict: Depends

Not all third-party chargers are bad; only low-quality or uncertified ones pose a risk. Trusted brands that meet your phone's voltage and safety standards are usually safe. Just avoid super-cheap knock-offs.

Overcharging your phone can damage the battery

Verdict: Myth

Modern smartphones are smart! They’re designed to stop charging once they hit 100%. While constantly charging overnight may cause slight heat-related wear over time, it doesn’t "overcharge" in the way older devices might have.

Leaving Wi-Fi and bluetooth on drains battery

Verdict: Fact

Yes, though the impact is minor, leaving these features on all day when not in use can gradually drain your battery. Turning them off when you don’t need them can help extend battery life, especially on older phones.

Charging through your computer or laptop will damage the battery

Verdict: Myth

It’s not damaging, but it’s less efficient. Charging through USB ports on laptops delivers less power, meaning your phone will charge slowly. It’s fine in a pinch, but not ideal as a daily habit.