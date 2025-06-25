Myth or fact? Common phone battery beliefs debunked

We use our smartphones constantly, but how much do we really know about taking care of their batteries? You've probably heard advice like ‘never overcharge your phone’ or ‘avoid third-party chargers’ but is there truth to these claims?
Using third-party chargers damages the battery
Verdict: Depends
Not all third-party chargers are bad; only low-quality or uncertified ones pose a risk. Trusted brands that meet your phone's voltage and safety standards are usually safe. Just avoid super-cheap knock-offs.
Overcharging your phone can damage the battery
Verdict: Myth
Modern smartphones are smart! They’re designed to stop charging once they hit 100%. While constantly charging overnight may cause slight heat-related wear over time, it doesn’t "overcharge" in the way older devices might have.
Leaving Wi-Fi and bluetooth on drains battery
Verdict: Fact
Yes, though the impact is minor, leaving these features on all day when not in use can gradually drain your battery. Turning them off when you don’t need them can help extend battery life, especially on older phones.
Charging through your computer or laptop will damage the battery
Verdict: Myth
It’s not damaging, but it’s less efficient. Charging through USB ports on laptops delivers less power, meaning your phone will charge slowly. It’s fine in a pinch, but not ideal as a daily habit.
Leaving a charger plugged into the wall wastes energy
Verdict: Only slightly true
Chargers left plugged in do draw a tiny amount of power, even when not connected to a device. It’s not a huge waste, but unplugging can help save energy in the long run and reduce fire risk too.
Your smartphone is smarter than you think. Stick to certified chargers, be mindful of unnecessary features, and don’t stress too much about overnight charging.
