Are you a type A or a type B friend?

Do you have that one friend who never leaves home without their fully-charged phone, charger, and power bank? The type who probably also packs an umbrella “just in case,” a printed itinerary, and backup snacks, even for a grocery run?

Now think of the other kind. The one who casually strolls into an unfamiliar city with 13% battery, no charger in sight, and the unshakable belief that things will just work out.

We’ve all seen both. It’s a classic case of Type A vs. Type B personality in action.

The type A friend

This one is the planner and the one who has it all figured out. They always plan ahead, work with urgency, and they hate missing deadlines. They feel safest when things are under control.

Such people are also quite prone to stress and get visibly tense if there’s a sudden change in plan.

They’re the reason why everything’s neat, polished, and happening right on time. They’re the ones who bring WhatsApp plans to life.

The type B friend

This is the chill person who trusts the universe a bit too much. They are spontaneous. They love going with the flow and rarely panic if there’s no plan because something always comes up, right? They are able to handle stress surprisingly well. They balance out the Type A friend by showing up late but somehow always bringing the right energy.

These are the laid-back kind, who dance through the chaos, somehow always fine even when logic says they shouldn’t be.